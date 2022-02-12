Cute Alert: Two-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral for Knowing All Car Brands

This is the type of situation where you have to see it, otherwise, you won’t believe it. The cutest thing you'll see today is a little girl who has gone viral on social media after her mom published a lovely video of her pinpointing all car brands while they are out for a walk.
Our hobbies and passions usually start at an early age, but few of them actually go and become our profession. But, for this two-year-old Brazilian girl, her current passion is cars. And she’s better at it than most grown ups.
Something that can be quite difficult for people who don't have an interest in cars is a piece of cake for this little girl.
A woman called Rafaela Gava from Brazil, shared a short video of her two-year-old girl, Julia, who is quick to identify more than 30 luxury car brands while they're out for a walk. Captioned: “a little girl in love with cars,” the woman also added that there are more missing from the short video, because it would’ve been too long if she put them all.
With a quick search on the woman's social media account, you can see that the little one posed with several vehicles, and her passion for it is real.
During their walks, two-year-old Julia names the brands from Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, or even Lamborghini, she can tell each one by looking at the brand’s logo on the front or even after checking it out their wheels.
For her birthday, her parents even threw her a safari-themed birthday, which also included a car-shaped table for the cake and other goodies. On the social media account, you can notice how proud the parents are of the little girl’s quick wit.
The video became viral, and even Alex from Supercar Blondie reshared it, with the funny caption: “Finally, I can retire.”
