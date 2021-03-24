Here’s “Rubrica” - A Modified Triumph Thruxton 900 Bred on Spanish Soil

Moto Guzzi Griso 1200 “Ipothesys” Is an Italian Firm’s Idea of Rolling Artwork

Before arriving on their doorstep, the bike you’re seeing here was an undistinguished Thruxton 900 from the British manufacturer’s range. Its air-cooled 865cc parallel-twin engine is capable of producing up to 68 untamed ponies at 7,400 rpm, along with 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of twist at around 5,800 revs. This feral oomph travels to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission.



As soon as this beast rolled into their garage, Elche’s aftermarket doctors wasted no time fabricating a pair of tiny fenders and a two-piece leather saddle in-house, as well as a new loop-style subframe module with integrated LEDs to hold it all in place. In between the engine and rear wheel, you will find K&N pod filters peeking out behind sculpted side panels.



On the other end of the combustion cycle, Tamarit installed a custom exhaust system from their own inventory. Up front, the team went about equipping revised forks and a one-off triple clamp, while rear suspension duties are handled by dual Hagon shocks. Thruxton’s cockpit flaunts a digital Motoscope Mini gauge from Motogadget’s catalogue and a set of clip-on handlebars wearing bar-end turn signals.



After fitting a shiny skid plate below the parallel-twin mill, the experts proceeded to chrome-plate the engine covers, handlebars and fork legs. Finally, Rubrica's gas tank was enveloped in a sexy midnight blue finish to wrap things up.