Jeff Bezos to Start Selling First Seats on New Shepard Spacecraft on May 5

3 Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Conversion Starts From Just $132k, Looks Totally Next Level

2 The Sky's the Limit for GEO-Cab's Fully Custom and Carbon Fiber Off-Road Campers

More on this:

Here’s a Rugged Moto Guzzi 850 T4 Topped With Bespoke Goodness

The Wrenchmonkees’ influence is fairly obvious on this mean machine. 8 photos



Mandello del Lario’s mechanical spartan is put in motion by a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine, with two valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 844cc. At 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled leviathan will be more than happy to supply as much as 68 hp, along with up to 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of vicious twisting force at around 5,800 rpm.



A five-speed transmission channels the mill’s oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the Guzzi to reach a respectable top speed of 110 mph (178 kph). Now that we’ve covered the donor’s main specs and features, let’s see what makes Orga’s bespoke predator truly special.



Since the machine was built on a limited budget, most of the components it wears are second-hand items from Wrenchmonkees’ inventory. In order to translate his vision from paper to reality, Joan browsed through the firm’s range in search of bodywork items that could be repurposed. As such, he stumbled upon a tasty gas tank that hails from an unknown ride.



Furthermore, you will find bespoke fenders hugging the bike’s tires on both ends, as well as a powder-coated exhaust system. The moto artists went as far as upholstering a quilted leather saddle that keeps things looking handsome. After relocating T4’s battery and tweaking its handlebars, they went about installing a fresh headlight module to achieve the desired aesthetic.



Although the bodywork units remained unpainted, the same can’t be said about the wheels. A delightful gold finish has been applied to the The ravishing piece of custom machinery we'll be looking at today has been crafted by a Spanish motorcycle enthusiast named Joan Miguel Orga , under the guidance of Denmark’s reputed Wrenchmonkees. It all started with the acquisition of a weary Moto Guzzi 850 T4 and a trip from Barcelona to the Danish capital of Copenhagen, where Orga would go on to meet the WM crew.Mandello del Lario’s mechanical spartan is put in motion by a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine, with two valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 844cc. At 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled leviathan will be more than happy to supply as much as 68 hp, along with up to 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of vicious twisting force at around 5,800 rpm.A five-speed transmission channels the mill’s oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the Guzzi to reach a respectable top speed of 110 mph (178 kph). Now that we’ve covered the donor’s main specs and features, let’s see what makes Orga’s bespoke predator truly special.Since the machine was built on a limited budget, most of the components it wears are second-hand items from Wrenchmonkees’ inventory. In order to translate his vision from paper to reality, Joan browsed through the firm’s range in search of bodywork items that could be repurposed. As such, he stumbled upon a tasty gas tank that hails from an unknown ride.Furthermore, you will find bespoke fenders hugging the bike’s tires on both ends, as well as a powder-coated exhaust system. The moto artists went as far as upholstering a quilted leather saddle that keeps things looking handsome. After relocating T4’s battery and tweaking its handlebars, they went about installing a fresh headlight module to achieve the desired aesthetic.Although the bodywork units remained unpainted, the same can’t be said about the wheels. A delightful gold finish has been applied to the Guzzi ’s standard shoes, while its factory side panels were removed for good. Lastly, a round taillight can be seen on the rear fender.