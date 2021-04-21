This 106-HP Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans II Flexes 1,064cc of Aftermarket Muscle

Ever since the company’s birth, the Classic Co. crew stacked up on as many as 200 two-wheeled undertakings, including flawless restorations and full-blown custom ventures that’ll leave you truly lost for words. Additionally, the Spanish moto experts took part in countless racing events over the course of CC’s history, which comes across as a clear indication of their passion for mechanical predators.
Without going into any other details, it seems perfectly reasonable to assume these folks know what they’re doing. Take, for instance, this heavily modified (and barely recognizable) 1981 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans II – a majestic display of bespoke artwork that looks prepared to devour the racetrack. In stock form, Mandello del Lario’s classic superstar packs an 844cc longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin mill within its duplex cradle frame.
Sure enough, this bad boy was a genuine wonder of its time, but transforming an ordinary Le Mans into a modernized race-ready predator is no walk in the park, mind you. To achieve this glorious feat, Spain’s gurus kicked things off by honoring the V-twin powerplant with a downright dazzling makeover. For starters, they fiddled with its construction to bring about a four-digit displacement figure; 1,064cc, to be precise.
To accomplish optimal performance, the engine received a tasty selection of fresh internals, such as an aftermarket camshaft, Porsche valve springs and a high-compression piston kit from Asso. CC disposed of the stock Dell’Orto carburetors to make room for 44 mm (1.73 inches) Lectron alternatives, topped with premium velocity stacks. By rounding things out with a top-shelf exhaust system from Lafranconi’s catalog, the crew managed to extract a whopping 106 horses at the rear wheel, which is rather staggering, to say the least.
As to cosmetics, the stallion was blessed with a complete fiberglass outfit that looks seriously rad. It consists of a muscular tail section and one sexy gas tank sitting atop the custom frame, as well as a new front fender and a gorgeous belly pan. The finishing touch comes in the form of a retro-style front fairing that wraps around the bike’s handlebars and Marzocchi fork legs. As a result of this whole ordeal, the Le Mans experienced a draconian weight reduction of almost 80 lbs (36 kg). Thus, it’ll now tip the scales at a mere 353 lbs (160 kg).
