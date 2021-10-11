The CW&T Penny Pelican e-Bike Is How You Haul Cargo With Retro Flair

2 Oldsmobile 442 “Pirate Eye” Was Made to Be Ridiculous, Still Screams Muscle

1 One-of-96 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Knew Just Two Masters, an Unrestored Gem

More on this:

Here's Your Chance to Own an Oldsmobile 442 Convertible for $25,000. Oh, Owned by T-Pain

It looks like there actually is such a thing as owning too many cars. Rapper T-Pain announced he’s selling his 1972 Oldsmobile 442 convertible because he “needs the garage space.” 9 photos



Now the rapper has announced he needs more space in his garage, so he’s selling the Oldsmobile, a white convertible with two green stripes, making parallels between this one and his Impala. Check the gallery to see the pictures.



Having purchased it for $35k, the rapper is now letting go of "this joint" for only $25k. He also added that he doesn’t “drive her enough.” To convince everyone, he wrote “she’ll crank right now and ride like rr.” The rapper added that he upgraded a lot of things in it and ended up with a $45-50k total for the car. So, he’s selling it for half that price? Is it worth it?



The



In his garage, the rapper also stores a 2020 Ford Mustang GT500, 2020 Jeep Gladiator (which he claims to be his favorite car), and a 1994 Honda Accord.



T-Pain didn’t share information on the mileage on his Oldsmobile, but it does make you wonder why he’s selling the car for less than he paid for, adding the upgrades. What do you think? Drop a line in the comments section below. Faheem Rashad Najm, known by his stage name of T-pain, is letting go of one of his muscle cars. The rapper, who has a net worth of $10 million as of 2021, showed his garage, where he keeps his ‘72 Oldsmobile 442 convertible and a custom ’72 Chevrolet Impala with The Joker theme, plus a custom 1998 Ford F-150 Catch 22.Now the rapper has announced he needs more space in his garage, so he’s selling the Oldsmobile, a white convertible with two green stripes, making parallels between this one and his Impala. Check the gallery to see the pictures.Having purchased it for $35k, the rapper is now letting go of "this joint" for only $25k. He also added that he doesn’t “drive her enough.” To convince everyone, he wrote “she’ll crank right now and ride like rr.” The rapper added that he upgraded a lot of things in it and ended up with a $45-50k total for the car. So, he’s selling it for half that price? Is it worth it?The Oldsmobile 442 was powered by a 7.5-liter engine, coming with a few options. The rarest of them was the W30 package, with only 96 units built. It came with aluminum intakes, different camshafts, and a 4-speed manual transmission. All of these took the car to 360 horsepower and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm. The W30 could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 116 mph (187 kph). However, we don’t know which upgrades T-Pain added, and they made the car any faster.In his garage, the rapper also stores a 2020 Ford Mustang GT500, 2020 Jeep Gladiator (which he claims to be his favorite car), and a 1994 Honda Accord.T-Pain didn’t share information on the mileage on his Oldsmobile, but it does make you wonder why he’s selling the car for less than he paid for, adding the upgrades. What do you think? Drop a line in the comments section below.