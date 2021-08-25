One-of-96 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Knew Just Two Masters, an Unrestored Gem

Restored and custom cars are great and all, but there are times when people would like to start their own projects, give a certain car that personal touch that would make it a true member of the family. And it is then when the hunt for unrestored machines begins.
Now, there are various levels of unrestored and several factors to take into account when looking for such a base car. One of the most important factors is, of course, the number of owners in a vehicle’s life, as that might mean the difference between a functional piece of engineering and a total wreck.
More to the point, the fewer people in a car’s past, the better, and it rarely gets any better than this 1970 Oldsmobile 442, now listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston next month. That’s because the car is rare, seemingly well-kept by the only two masters it ever knew (the first one since its birth all the way to 2020) and mostly original.
But first, the rarity. Apparently, this car is one of just 96 convertibles made in 1970 with the W-30 package and a 4-speed transmission to go with the 455ci (7.5-liter) – both elements of the drivetrain are, of course, original to the car.
And so are the gold convertible top and the interior. The exterior, however, although still wearing the native color, looks so good on account of a repaint that was performed all the way back in mid 1970s, for unspecified reasons.
The W-30 package the car is fitted with includes a 3.42 rear axle, heavy-duty radiator, 3-core fan with no shroud, and high-flow exhaust manifolds, among others. The package is, we’re told, undocumented, despite the fact the vehicle is being sold with tons of paperwork.
The Olds is about to go under the hammer with no reserve, but no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch has been made.
