Here's Your Chance to Buy a Near-Mint Ferrari 612 Scaglietti for Less Than $100K

Introduced in 2004 as a successor to the 456, the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti made the transition from the traditional grand tourer body style of its predecessor to the shooting brake design of the FF that followed. It's not the most iconic Ferrari of the 2010s, but it's definitely one of Maranello's most stylish offerings. 11 photos



If you're in the market for a 612 Scaglietti, here's a blue-painted example with only 13,000 miles (20,921 km) on the odo that could set you back less than $100,000. The grand tourer popped up at auction on



The low-mileage suggest the car is in excellent condition, and the photos come to confirm just that. Originally delivered in Long Island, New York, the 612 was acquired by its current owner in 2012, and was driven for only 10 miles (16 km) since then. The Tour de France Blue paint looks flawless (save for some imperfections in the paint-protection film), as does the tan leather upholstery. Speaking of colors, this is a rare combo, as most



The grand tourer comes with a clean Oregon title, service records, and a clean Carfax report. The latter shows no accidents or other damage. The 612 had its timing belts replaced in 2015 and fluids and air filters replaced in early 2019.



Notable amenities inside the cabin include aluminum pedals, a quilted headliner, heated Daytona-style front seats (optional), a Bose CD stereo, and a 60th Anniversary dashboard plaque.



As a reminder, the 612 Scaglietti was fitted with a 5.7-liter V12 engine rated at 533 horsepower and 434 pound-feet (588 Nm) of torque. This example features the six-speed F1 sequential transmission, allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in four seconds and a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).



When new, the 612 Scaglietti retailed from around $250,000 before options. Despite its impressive performance and classy looks, the 612 Scaglietti was overshadowed by the two-seat 599 and the mid-engined F430. Now an underrated and often overlooked GT from the Italian firm, the 612 can be purchased at ridiculously low prices compared to its original MSRP. They usually fetch a little more than $100,000, but sometimes you can find them for less.

