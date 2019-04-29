Ferrari Premium Program Covers Modern Classics Such As the 456, 550, and 612

Japan Bombed an Asteroid and There’s Video to Prove It

Some Ferrari models appreciate more than others, and as far as modern classics are concerned, those with manual transmissions are increasing in popularity. Sensing an opportunity, the Prancing Horse of Maranello decided to launch the Premium program for nameplates that came out in the 1990s and 2000s. 11 photos



Opt for Ferrari Premium, and you’re treated to a certificate that guarantees that all required maintenance has been carried out by specialists, including safety-related recalls. There is no denying the certificate will provide additional assurance to potential buyers, let alone to people who want their Ferrari to be mechanically sound.



Ferrari Premium holders also gain access to the Ferrari Classiche certification program once their cars turn 20 years old. As if that wasn’t enough, owners are offered “special prices” for a wide variety and parts such as the power steering and fuel system, as well as fluids like the coolant and engine oil.



Vehicles aged from six to 15 years old can be optioned with the New Power warranty that includes repairs to the main mechanical components. If you’re buying brand new, Ferrari gives three years of warranty and seven years of free maintenance. The factory warranty can be extended for another two years for a handful of green dollar bills.



Turning our attention back to Ferrari Premium, doesn’t it come as a surprise the F355 isn’t eligible? This model entered production two years after the 456 (in 1994 as opposed to 1992), and maintenance is a hassle given the cracking exhaust manifolds, soft valve guides that wear prematurely, and corrosion on high-mileage examples of the breed.



