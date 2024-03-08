Here's the Ultimate Off-Road Lambo Urus You Didn't Know Existed: Apocalypse Inferno

Apocalypse Manufacturing, a Pompano Beach, Florida-based American aftermarket outlet, has a massive roster of models with names that are great for shooting a Hollywood thriller: Hellfire, Juggernaut, Nirvana, Strikeforce, Warlord, Sinister 6, Super-Truck, and Dark Horse 6x6.
These are all pretty bonkers builds, and most of them rely on the extreme adventure factor of 6x6 vehicles. Modified Jeep Gladiators, Ram 1500 TRXs, and Ford Broncos, anything goes – including Raptors and Hellcat-level V8s. The company's motto is simple: 'Trucks of the apocalypse - unleashing performance, defying limits.'
Interestingly, because it seems the manufacturer of custom 6x6 off-road rigs is quite successful during this day and age, the company quickly expanded its roster after initially working solely on three Jeep Gladiator models with diesel or V8 engines. The quickly added increasingly extreme variants of the Ram 1500 TRX with 6x6 chassis and modifications that would make even a tank battle commander blush. Then, they also converted the Ford Bronco SUV into a 6x6 pickup truck to show off their technical skills.
But that wasn't enough, of course. Next up came the novel EV pickup truck field, and while the Nirvana based on the Rivian R1T and StrikeForce based on the GMC Hummer EV are not 6x6 vehicles, they aren't any less outrageous, frankly. Naturally, now there was only one way – up the MSRP ladder into premium and luxury SUV territory. For example, they recently showcased on social media a fully lifted (by nine inches!) Land Rover Defender 100 that looked like it could crawl on rocks to the Moon and back.
Alas, you can't say that you're an accomplished SUV aftermarket specialist if you haven't worked at least once on a member of the novel ultra-luxury CUV establishment like the Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, Maserati Levante, Ferrari Purosangue, or BMW XM and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, right? As such, the good folks at Apocalypse now allow us to glimpse their version of the iconic Inferno. Only that it's not a place but a Lamborghini Urus (most likely a Performante or Urus S, given the company's 660-hp rating) drenched in everything needed to make it a beast that can survive any off-road trail, not just a visit at the local mall.
The aftermarket outlet says their Apocalypse Inferno Lambo Urus 'truck' can still reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a blistering-fast three seconds but now comes with a full murdered-out appearance for the "fully custom, handcrafted wide body, a dynamic computer-controlled suspension that is the most advanced on the market, (…) stunning 33-inch Nitto tires mounted on 22" x12" forged custom wheels, an armored handmade roof rack with support for KC LED spotlights, as well as skid plates to protect against off-road" perils. Of course, the rigs are up for sale, but the brand doesn't have an upfront quotation for them. Don't expect it to be cheap, though!
