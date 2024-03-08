New BMW M2 CS Ditches Apron for Snow and Ice Testing, Is It Really That Fragile?

It's been a while since we heard about the new M2 CS, but BMW's M Division continues testing it. Our spy photographers recently encountered another prototype, and this time, it was close to the Arctic Circle on the right side of the pond.
This tester had less camouflage on the headlamps and taillights, yet it is clear that they're identical to those of the regular second-gen M2. In fact, the only visual differences on the outside should revolve around the front and rear bumpers and the ducktail spoiler, with the latter being more prominent on the CS.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet. However, if you take a look at the front bumper and compare it to earlier testers, then you will see that this prototype lacked the chin spoiler. The component that should slightly increase the car's aerodynamics was likely left aside for this phase, as snow and ice could have probably damaged it.
If the older M2 CS is any indication, then it might also hide a new hood, presumably made from CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic), just like the lightweight roof. It should also feature a re-tuned suspension, beefier brakes, a unique exhaust system, and larger wheels. We'd expect additional CFRP components on the inside, lots of Alcantara upholstery, and the usual CS logos.
A number between 453 horsepower (459 ps/338 kW), which is the regular second-gen M2's output, and somewhere around 500 horsepower (507 ps/373 kW) sounds more plausible. Previous rumors also suggested it might gain a manual transmission, yet you should take it with a pinch of salt for now, even though it would be one dreamy configuration, as BMW hasn't confirmed it. Thus, in all likelihood, the all-new BMW M2 CS will probably get a quick-shifting dual-clutch 'box.
The extra oomph and other upgrades should drop the sprint time from just under four seconds in the regular M2 to around 3.5 seconds. By comparison, the M4 Competition Coupe takes 3.8 seconds to 60 mph, and the xDrive is four-tenths quicker. The top speed should exceed 177 mph (285 kph), and when it goes on sale, presumably for the 2025 model year, it should start at roughly $70,000 in our market. The current BMW M2 has an MSRP of $63,200.
One of the biggest unknowns revolves around the engine. Don't get us wrong; we already know it is the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six powering the regular M2. What we don't know, however, is the output and torque. Some say it will kick out around 520 horsepower (527 ps/388 kW), yet we're not entirely sure about that, as it would step on the toes of the M3 and M4 Competition, which enjoy 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW).
