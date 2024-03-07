9-Inch-Fully-Lifted Land Rover Defender 110 Looks Ready for Major Trail Adventures

Apocalypse 6x6, a Pompano Beach, Florida-based American aftermarket outlet, has a massive roster following a fruitful 2023: Hellfire, Juggernaut, Nirvana, Strikeforce, Warlord, Sinister 6, Super-Truck, and Dark Horse 6x6. They're all crazy builds and mostly with six wheels, of course, as the company's name suggests.
The brand started with Jeep Gladiator-based 6x6 pickup truck builds, and because they progressed quickly, there's an entire roster of monsters based on the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford Bronco (Raptor) in addition to the initial Gladiators. As success doesn't wait on anyone, the company quickly decided that it needed to dip its toes into the lucrative business of normal 4x4s, too. Not only that, but they also started taking an interest into EVs, hence the Rivian-based Nirvana and GMC Hummer EV Strikeforce transformation.
That's not all, though, as the next order of business seems to be that of playing with the ultra-luxury super-SUVs – just recently, they also introduced the all-new Lamborghini Urus Apocalypse Inferno model. One thing they didn't do, though, was 'regular' off-road models. No worries, that's about to change as they just completed the 'world's first and only' fully-lifted nine-inch-above-stock Land Rover Defender 110. They don't have one of those catchy apocalypse-inducing names for it, but it also doesn't matter because this is a fully customized Defender.
Based on the L663 modern reinvention of the classic nameplate which got introduced in 2019, this crazy off-road luxury SUV blends the premium styling and comfort of the latest Defender 110 with a raft of adventure-ready upgrades like the custom skid plates, the nine-inch all-round suspension lift kit, still-functional fully adjustable air ride, a big roof rack and massive front winch, plus a set of massive gold-tinted aftermarket wheels and all-terrain tires. Unfortunately, we don't know which Defender 110 powertrain is under the hood – the OEM options are a 2.0-liter inline-four with 296 hp, a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid inline-six with 395 hp, or a mighty 5.0-liter V8 with either 493 or 518 horsepower.
However, one thing is for sure – although it's loaded with features and looks ready for any trail-rated adventure, this Apocalypse Land Rover Defender 110 isn't too expensive. Usually, the stock Defender 110 usually sells between $60,600 and $118,600, according to Land Rover's online sales portal, but the aftermarket outlet offers this custom light blue example for a tantalizing $99k! Obviously, that helps us rule out at least one powertrain option – the mighty 5.0-liter V8, leaving us with either the 2.0-liter four-pot or 3.0-liter mild hybrid inline-six mill. Hopefully, it's the latter because the base option suddenly sounds too meager for this mighty off-roader. Also, there's no view of the cockpit or any details regarding mileage, so do take the quotation with a grain of salt, as always when used vehicles are involved in a transaction.
