Here's Matthew McConaughey Hanging Out In the Trunk of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator

He’s back, ladies and gents! Matthew McConaughey signed up with Lincoln way back in 2014, and five years later going on six, he’s still at it. The Aviator is the starring nameplate of the latest ad, featuring the American actor sitting in the trunk of the mid-sized luxury utility vehicle with the heater turned on.
Having driven the all-new Aviator to a serene place with snow-filled mountains serving as the backdrop, Matthew then carves a hole in the ice, dropping a line with the hope that he’ll eat something for supper.
As he warms up his hands, McConaughey says that hanging out idly in the trunk “beats jiggin’ in a shanty.” Oh, the travel journal he’s holding? Yeah, that’s the same journal Matthew had in a Navigator ad.
Directed by Lance Acord of Lost In Translation fame, this piece wants you – the viewer – to understand how lovely the Aviator is. It was obvious from the start, more so because Lincoln commissioned it for the sole purpose of selling as many Aviator as possible thanks to Matthew’s help.
“This piece is all about telling a story of how Lincoln’s approach to its clients and its vehicles is different,” declared Eric Peterson, Lincoln’s marketing communications manager. “It’s clear that no matter the activity or the environment, Aviator provides a serene sanctuary with luxurious amenities, intuitive technology, and the versatility of its three rows of seats.”
Just to name a few of the Aviator’s highlights, the Revel Ultima 3D Audio System packs no fewer than 28 speakers. The Perfect Position seats, meanwhile, can be adjusted in 30 different ways - whatever that’s supposed to mean - for you to find the most relaxing driving position. The VisioBlade heated windshield wipers with integrated nozzles are also worthy of mention.
For maximum performance and efficiency, the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is the Aviator to have. Rated at 23 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle, this fellow can also be driven in EV-only mode for up to 21 miles. As for the combined system output, make that 494 horsepower and 630 twerks.
