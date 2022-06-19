Here's Fresh Footage From Volkswagen's Hanover Plant, They Make the ID. Buzz Here

Volkswagen is trying as hard as it can to distance itself from the Dieselgate era. The ID. Buzz is a van that takes nostalgia and transports it into the all-electric era. It’s an important step for the German brand. Time will tell if they made the right one. Now we get to see inside the Hanover plant, the place where the successor of the famous VW Bus is being made.
If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, then you will surely appreciate the chance given here. You can watch it being made! Being a legacy automaker, the German brand decided to continue the tradition of manufacturing the next-gen and rebirthed VW Type 2 in the same place that gave the world one million vans in 1962. At the time, VW was rolling off the production line over 700 Buses every day!
With the all-electric era on the horizon, VW decided to revive the Bus (or Transporter) legacy. This has proven to be a very smart idea since a lot of people are showing interest in the van. Moreover, making the Bus successor an EV meant they had to change the Hanover plant that was originally built in the 1960s solely for Type 2. That’s why the company spent over €680 million ($713.7 million) two years ago and is now ready to show what it did with the money.
The Hannover plant you’ll see in the video down below will very soon be able to push out 130,000 ID. Buzz units yearly. This is set to happen in 2023. The automaker hopes it will reach as many individuals as possible, but it’s also hoping to attract other businesses with the ID. Buzz Cargo.
The factory is also turning into a major production point for other brands within the Volkswagen Group. The company has some catching up to do. Tesla’s production, for example, has reached an impressive number this quarter and is set to be maintained at a stable level until the current year ends.
Volkswagen said that deliveries of the 2022 ID. Buzz will begin in the autumn of this year. Now watch the footage that shows what’s going on at the Hanover factory.
With the all-electric era on the horizon, VW decided to revive the Bus (or Transporter) legacy. This has proven to be a very smart idea since a lot of people are showing interest in the van. Moreover, making the Bus successor an EV meant they had to change the Hanover plant that was originally built in the 1960s solely for Type 2. That’s why the company spent over €680 million ($713.7 million) two years ago and is now ready to show what it did with the money.
The Hannover plant you’ll see in the video down below will very soon be able to push out 130,000 ID. Buzz units yearly. This is set to happen in 2023. The automaker hopes it will reach as many individuals as possible, but it’s also hoping to attract other businesses with the ID. Buzz Cargo.
The factory is also turning into a major production point for other brands within the Volkswagen Group. The company has some catching up to do. Tesla’s production, for example, has reached an impressive number this quarter and is set to be maintained at a stable level until the current year ends.
Volkswagen said that deliveries of the 2022 ID. Buzz will begin in the autumn of this year. Now watch the footage that shows what’s going on at the Hanover factory.
We started manufacturing our #IDBuzz & ID. Buzz Cargo at the Hanover plant, deliveries to the first customers will begin in autumn. In the future, up to 130,000 units per year are to be built at the main plant of @VWCV_official.— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) June 19, 2022
???? Take a look how #VWCV is transforming: pic.twitter.com/T9sN4hA582