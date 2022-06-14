Volkswagen ID.5 Gains New Style Specification, Available With Three Powertrain Options

Volkswagen has decided to give the ID.5 a new entry-level specification, available across all three powertrain options. The ID.5 Style will serve as the entry-level derivative for the Pro, Pro Performance and GTX, with UK pricing starting from £49,735 for the 172 hp ID.5 Style Pro variant.
So technically, you have the ID.5 Style, which now sits beneath the ID.5 Tech and ID.5 Max, while the ID.5 GTX Style slots in ahead of the ID.5 GTX Max. It’s a little confusing, I know, but what can you do?
In terms of equipment, the Style leaves only a few items available as optional extras, such as the heat pump, a 3-pin charging cable, trailer hitch and the Infotainment Package Plus. The latter adds an augmented reality head-up display, as well as a Dynaudio digital sound package and subwoofer. You can also specify a number of different alloy wheel designs, to go with a wide range of paint colors.
“The ID.5 is packed with every convenience, innovation and luxury that a customer might need, with only selected items on the optional extras list. That’s why it’s so exciting that the ID.5 Style has arrived, bringing with it a lower entry price for the model, but the same blend of sustainability, quality and head-turning style that mark out ID. models from their competitors,” said VW UK Family Product marketing manager, Francesca McGuinn.
Like all other ID.5 models, the ID.5 Style comes with a large 77 kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 313 miles (503 km). With a maximum recharging capacity of 135 kW, you can charge any ID.5 model in as little as 29 minutes to 80% via a rapid charger. You can also gain 62 miles (100 km) of range in as little as six minutes, which is pretty handy.
As for powertrain options, UK buyers can choose between the previously mentioned 172 hp Pro, the 201 hp Pro Performance and the 295 hp GTX.
