2022 Volkswagen ID.5 Premiere Scheduled for November 3rd

A juggernaut of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen Group is accelerating its EV push with yet another electric crossover. ID.5 is the name of the new model, which is going to be unveiled this Wednesday.
Initially called ID.4 Coupe because of its ID.4 front-end styling combined with a sloping roofline inspired by the likes of the BMW X6 and X4, the ID.5 promises “premium features based on the modular electric drive matrix” of its more practical sibling. The compact-sized crossover will be joined on stage by the ID.5 GTX, a sporty model that may be gifted with the same 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (460 Nm) as the ID.4 GTX.
“The aerodynamic roofline exudes pure elegance” according to Volkswagen’s teaser on social media, which is wishful thinking at best. It’s not a bad-looking vehicle, far from it, but it’s no Ferrari Roma either. The Wolfsburg-based outfit makes a case for the low center of gravity as well, which is a rather peculiar thing to say because the ID.3 hatchback sits closer to the ground.
I’m not sure why Volkswagen is trying so hard to appear cool when it most certainly isn’t, but I am not surprised either because Tesla is eating the German automaker’s lunch. Case in point: the Model 3 has been crowned Europe’s best-selling new car in September according to JATO Dynamics.
Tesla may not make the prettiest EVs out there, the quality issues are notorious, but nevertheless, you can’t deny the cool factor of that badge and the no-nonsense performance of the Model S Plaid. Even the Model 3 Performance is a straight-line sprinter in its own right because the dual-motor powertrain is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.1 seconds.
Given these circumstances and Tesla’s tremendous progress with the Giga Berlin assembly plant, the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will hardly make a dent in the American automaker’s stranglehold on EV sales in the Old Continent.
Soon you can explore the dynamic form of our #VWID5GTX !??— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) October 29, 2021
Its flowing coupé design and its aerodynamic roofline exude pure elegance, while the low gravity centre of our powerful #EV ensures a strong hold on the road.
Don’t miss the world premiere on Nov 3rd! ???? pic.twitter.com/vR9rOx3dii