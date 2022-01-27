Volkswagen ID.5 Enters Series Production, Base Variant Costs 46,515 Euros

The newest member of the MEB family has entered series production at Zwickau, the Volkswagen group’s largest electric vehicle assembly plant. Previewed last August, then revealed in all its glory last November, the ID.5 can be rightfully described as the ID.4 with a coupe-like roofline.
“The start of production of the ID.5 marks the successful transformation of the Zwickau plant on the product side,” declared Stefan Loth, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Saxony. “Our focus now – depending on how the semiconductor situation pans out – will be on achieving full production capacity. This year we aim to exceed the 180k vehicles produced in 2021.”
Joined by the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, Audi Q4 e-tron twins, and Cupra Born, the ID.5 is anything but cheap. The Pro specification is listed in Germany from 46,515 euros, which is $51,840 at current exchange rates, with a maximum range of 523 kilometers (325 miles), 174 PS (172 horsepower), and 310 Nm (229 pound-feet) of torque. The Pro Performance levels up to 47,550 euros ($52,990) and boasts 204 PS (201 horsepower).
In terms of standard equipment, 10-color ambient lighting opens the list of goodies. Other highlights include height adjustment for the driver’s seat, touch controls for the steering wheel, Matrix cloth on the seats, illuminated vanity mirrors in the sun visors, Traffic Sign Recognition, Front Assist, Lane Assist, DAB+ radio, Climatronic, keyless start, LED headlights and taillights, 19-inch wheels, first aid kit, warning triangle, and a safety vest.
At press time, the most expensive and performance-oriented ID.5 is the GTX. Priced from 53,615 euros ($59,750) excluding the government’s EV incentive, this fellow cranks out 295 horsepower from a dual-motor setup.
The 486-kilograms (1,071-pound) battery of the GTX promises up to 480 kilometers (nearly 300 miles) between charging stops on the WLTP. The GTX needs 6.3 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), while top speed is limited to 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour).
