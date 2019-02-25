autoevolution

Here's a POV Drive Video of the New BMW Z4 sDrive30i

25 Feb 2019
For about $50,000, you can buy a crossover with some nice options for the whole family or the new BMW Z4 roadster. It's time to have a new midlife crisis!
We can barely believe it, the Z4 that a few years ago was rumored to get the axe is now this sexy-looking sports car.

Now, it doesn't look exactly like the concept, but it's hardly disappointing either. Just look at that unique kidney grille and the flat grey paint. The M40i model is a little sportier, with its oversized rectangular exhaust, but the sDrive30i isn't too bad either.

Under the hood is a 2-liter turbo delivering 255-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque on this American model. It's hooked up to the 8-speed ZF automatic that will get you to 60 in 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 155 mph. In Japan, you can get the same engine on the Supra too.

We'd get the M40i, not only because it comes with extra power and a six-cylinder soundtrack, but also bigger brakes, 19-inch wheels, variable steering, adaptive suspension and, most importantly, an active rear differential. But don't expect a full M experience, not even one that's on par with the M240i.

But at the end of the day, the Z4 will always be a roadster, a kind of hot rod without a roof. It's not an agile, tactile sports car like a Porsche or a Lotus. Still, it's balanced and comes with a certain sense of occasion that you don't get from a normal convertible.

The interior is just as spectacular as every Z4 before it. The red leather seats stand out against the grey paint, while all the latest BMW tech is spread ahead of you: head-up display, the newest iDrive, and a digital dashboard.

