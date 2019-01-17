2020 Toyota Supra Looks Better in FT-1 Spec Rendering

When Toyota came up with the first of the two FT-1 Concepts previewing the Supra back in 2014, most aficionados jumped for joy, with the look of the machine being original and a pure delight. However, with the production model landing in Detroit this week, the appearance of the showroom car split opinions.
And most of those who think the Japanese machine could've looked better talk about the short wheelbase of the BMW-shared platform limiting the designers.
However, a digital artist has decided to inject more of the FT-1 look into the 2020 Supra by creating a pair of renders. And it's important to mention that the wheelbase, as well as the roof line of the production vehicle were maintained.
Khyzyl Saleem, the said pixel wielder, took the time to drop a few thoughts on his work.
"So this is my "Perf Spec" version of the new Supra. I loved the FT-1 Concept, so I've merged my favorite elements from both cars to make this. Roof line and wheelbase all remain the same as the A90. This is just my interpretation, nothing right or wrong, but it is Lower, Wider and more Aggressive," the artist explains on Instagram.
And you can check out the full take in the social media post at the bottom of the page (make sure to use the swipe feature).
Of course, such an aero-aggressive look wouldn't have been fit for the showroom. Then again, we have to admit we've fallen in love with the FT-1-ized Supra sitting before us.
And one of our favorite elements is the rear wing, which borrows the profile of the famous fourth-generation Supra spoiler while adding a racecar touch.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you Toyota is working on a circuit version of the fifth-gen Supra, which is set to debut for the 2020 season.
So this is my "Perf Spec" version of the new Supra. I loved the FT-1 Concept, so I've merged my favourite elements from both cars to make this. Roofline & wheelbase all remain the same as the A90. This is just my interpretation, nothing right or wrong, but it is Lower, Wider and more Aggressive. Cheers again @robevansdesign for the base, so much fun. #art #design #3d #Toyota #supra #ft1 #mix #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #stancenation #stanceworks #Speedhunters #joyofmachine #airliftperformance