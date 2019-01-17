2020 Toyota Supra Looks Better in FT-1 Spec Rendering

So this is my "Perf Spec" version of the new Supra. I loved the FT-1 Concept, so I've merged my favourite elements from both cars to make this. Roofline & wheelbase all remain the same as the A90. This is just my interpretation, nothing right or wrong, but it is Lower, Wider and more Aggressive. Cheers again @robevansdesign for the base, so much fun. #art #design #3d #Toyota #supra #ft1 #mix #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #stancenation #stanceworks #Speedhunters #joyofmachine #airliftperformance

