4 Ducati to Make Electric Motorcycle for MotoE World Cup, Road Machines to Follow

3 Custom Ducati MH900e Showcases How to Turn a Limited-Edition Rarity Into One-Off Artwork

2 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Rocks Its Segment with 170 HP and Race Riding Mode

1 Ducati Rolls Out Its Most Advanced E-Scooter So Far, It Comes With NFC Connectivity

More on this:

Here's a Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta Garnished With Aftermarket Seasoning

Even a mechanical marvel like the S4RS can be improved with a handful of tasty mods. 17 photos



When the mill purrs at 9,500 rpm, a blistering power output figure of 130 beastly stallions will be delivered to the rear Marchesini hoop through a chain final drive. At about 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing as much as 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of unforgiving twist. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force enables the S4RS to crawl past the quarter-mile mark in 11.3 seconds at 125 mph (201 kph), while its top speed is rated at 161 mph (259 kph).



Up front, Ducati’s superstar rests on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks, accompanied by an Ohlins shock absorber with progressive linkage on the opposite end. At twelve o’clock, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. The rear wheel is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) drilled rotor and a twin-piston caliper.



Aside from these general characteristics, this particular



The creature’s digital odometer tells us that it's been ridden for just under 14k miles (22,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to take this untarnished Monster for a spin! As you’re reading this, Bologna’s legend is searching for a new home on Within its charming tubular steel trellis framework, the 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta carries a liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin juggernaut, which is paired with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulic multi-plate dry clutch. The engine prides itself with dual overhead cams, eight desmodromic valves, and a healthy compression ratio of 11.4:1.When the mill purrs at 9,500 rpm, a blistering power output figure of 130 beastly stallions will be delivered to the rear Marchesini hoop through a chain final drive. At about 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing as much as 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of unforgiving twist. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force enables the S4RS to crawl past the quarter-mile mark in 11.3 seconds at 125 mph (201 kph), while its top speed is rated at 161 mph (259 kph).Up front, Ducati’s superstar rests on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks, accompanied by an Ohlins shock absorber with progressive linkage on the opposite end. At twelve o’clock, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. The rear wheel is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) drilled rotor and a twin-piston caliper.Aside from these general characteristics, this particular Duc also packs a premium selection of aftermarket accessories, including CRG levers, Speedymoto engine cases, and an Ohlins steering damper. The L-twin powerplant – which received a lighter flywheel and a top-grade Bazzaz F194 fuel control system – exhales via state-of-the-art Termignoni plumbing and carbon-clad exhaust mufflers.The creature’s digital odometer tells us that it's been ridden for just under 14k miles (22,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to take this untarnished Monster for a spin! As you’re reading this, Bologna’s legend is searching for a new home on Bring A Trailer , where it’ll await your bids at no reserve until November 8. For now, the current bid is placed at 5,450 bucks, which is rather modest for a ruthless machine that looks as if it just came off the assembly line.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.