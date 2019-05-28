Here Is a Mercedes Watch to Go with Your Mercedes Car

Lost in the avalanche of smartwatches and tricked by their capabilities, we sometimes forget the allure of owning a good-ol’ fashioned watch. Luckily, there is a handful of carmakers willing from time to time to let us know what we’re missing out on.

With summer just around the corner,



With a total of eight watches in the new 2019/2020 wristwatch Collection, Mercedes offers a bit of something for just about anybody, owner of a Mercedes car or not.



The collection includes six watches for men and two for women, made from anything from stainless steel to bronze and equipped with straps of stainless steel, leather and anything in between.



The men watches are the Automatic-Chronograph, Sport Fashion M3 Chronograph, Classic Automatic, Chronograph Classic Rally, Automatic and Basic, while the offering for women includes the Sport Fashion M3 and Basic.



All of them, regardless of who they were meant for, wear the Mercedes-Benz star logo somewhere on the dial, as proof of the watch’s lineage. And all of them are as easy to read as the “instruments in our vehicles,” as Mercedes-Benz head of corporate design puts it.



