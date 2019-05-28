autoevolution

Here Is a Mercedes Watch to Go with Your Mercedes Car

28 May 2019
Lost in the avalanche of smartwatches and tricked by their capabilities, we sometimes forget the allure of owning a good-ol’ fashioned watch. Luckily, there is a handful of carmakers willing from time to time to let us know what we’re missing out on.
When one pays a small fortune to own a prestige vehicle, there’s a good chance he’ll pay a little more to own accessories to match. That’s why, over the past few decades, the world of the automobile became intertwined with the world of adornments like watches or bags, and the carmakers themselves quickly got on board with putting their logos on such objects.

With summer just around the corner, Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest producers of non-automotive accessories on the market, thought it would be a good idea to give its sanctioned range of wristwatches a refresh, as a means to give its customers another reason for brand loyalty.

With a total of eight watches in the new 2019/2020 wristwatch Collection, Mercedes offers a bit of something for just about anybody, owner of a Mercedes car or not.

The collection includes six watches for men and two for women, made from anything from stainless steel to bronze and equipped with straps of stainless steel, leather and anything in between.

The men watches are the Automatic-Chronograph, Sport Fashion M3 Chronograph, Classic Automatic, Chronograph Classic Rally, Automatic and Basic, while the offering for women includes the Sport Fashion M3 and Basic.

All of them, regardless of who they were meant for, wear the Mercedes-Benz star logo somewhere on the dial, as proof of the watch’s lineage. And all of them are as easy to read as the “instruments in our vehicles,” as Mercedes-Benz head of corporate design puts it.

The full list of Mercedes watches, along with other amenities like jewelry, model cars, clothing and even literature can be found at this link.
