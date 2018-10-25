TAG Heuer Aston Martin Carrera Watch Goes on Sale for 5,250 Pounds

If you’re a motoring enthusiast and at the same time in the market for a new watch, that this time of year might be the right one to purchase such an accessory.

The watch is already available for purchase both online and in-store, for a hefty £5,250. On Wednesday, British car builder Bentley and Swiss watchmaker Breitling introduced the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Rac­ing Green , a nod to the collaboration between the two companies throughout the years.On their heels, another British car company, Aston Martin , and it timepiece partner TAG Heuer announced that as of today the Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition is available for purchase.TAG's watch is a 45 mm solid steel case that houses a ceramic black brushed tachymeter bezel with Aston Martin engraving. The lines on the watch have been designed in such a way as to “evoke speed, the race track and pistons.”The Aston Martin inspiration for the timepiece can also be seen in the skeletonized pattern of the visible movement, meant to resemble the details on the new Vantage car, while the reshaped lugs are drawn in a manner meant to represent the bodywork of Aston Marin cars.The Carrera Aston Martin is the second watch born from the collaboration between the two companies, a tie-up which was announced on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show in March that will see other products being rolled out in the coming years.“This timepiece is a beautiful reflection of the design language of both Aston Martin and TAG Heuer,” said in a statement Aston Martin’s creative executive, Marek Reichman.“Each watch will provide its owner with a taste of the Aston Martin luxury lifestyle where there is attention paid to every detail. They will also enjoy the craftsmanship and build quality that is synonymous with the two brands.”The watch is already available for purchase both online and in-store, for a hefty £5,250.