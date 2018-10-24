autoevolution
 

As a nod to the original Premier watch series of the 1940s, and with a fresh partnership contract with car builder Bentley secured, Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling unveiled in London this week the new Premier series.
Spearheading it is, of course, a watch designed specifically for the carmaker, and at the same one the most expensive timepiece in the series, coming in at a whopping $8,500.

Officially and intricately called Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Rac­ing Green, the watch uses the Caliber 01 in-house mechanical movement, visible through the transparent caseback with a metalized Bentley logo.

With a power reserve of 70 hours, the B01 features an engraved plate with a Bentley inscription, inspired by the dashboard of the 1929 Blower Bentley.

The British Rac­ing Green color is visible on the dial or the leather strap, but an optional stainless steel bracelet is also on offer. Contrasting subdials are posi­tioned at 3 and 9 o’clock, and a date window is located at 6 o’clock.

At the same time Breitling was unveiling the watch, Bentley announced the renewal of the partnership with the watchmaker, a collaboration that started back in 2003, with the launch of the onboard clock for the Continental GT.

As part of this renewed partnership, Breitling said that next year, when the carmaker will be celebrating its 100th anniversary, a limited edition timepiece will be unveiled to the world.

“As we approach our centenary year, we will, of course, be celebrating our past, but, more importantly, we will be looking to­ward the future with a passion for innovation,” said in a statement Adrian Hallmark, Bentley Motors CEO.

“It gives me great confidence to move forward with partners like Breitling who share our commitment to technolog­ical excellence, expert craftsmanship, and a pioneer­ing spirit.”

You can have a look at the entire Breitling Premier series at the following link. More details about the watch can be found in the document attached below.
