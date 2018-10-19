$650 NASA Anicorn Watch Series Sold Out in One Minute

This year, American space agency NASA is celebrating its 60th birthday, and all year long we’ve been witnesses of several high profile events meant to remind the world what NASA stands for. What we've seldom seen this year is memorabilia released by the agency to celebrate the event.

13 photos



Officially called NASA Series K425, the watch will be manufactured in a limited 60-units edition, which sold out according to Anicorn in just one minute. Let that sink in a while considering one watch is priced at $650.



Those who have ordered one can expect to have it delivered starting November, complete with the number of the watch (1 to 60) marked on the watch movement and a white textile strap with embroidery NASA logo and the GPS coordinates of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The package in which the watches will be shipped in also contain a NASA embroidered patch and a metal warranty card.



The watch’s movement is ensured via a Miyota 9015 automatic system that has a running time of 42 hours after full wind. The accuracy of the timepiece if from minus 20 to plus 40 seconds a day.



We were unable to independently verify if NASA had anything to say in the creation of the watch. Anicorn's official statement, attached below, only references the agency and uses two NASA paragraphs as proof of the collaboration.



The only problem is the two paragraphs were



But even with the eyebrows raised, if you’re into simple watches that show nothing but time, this one is a nice piece to look at. That's because NASA usually doesn’t care about memorabilia. Other however do. Like Anicorn, a relative recent watch-making studio based in Hong Kong. And they decided to create a special timepiece in honor of the agency.Officially called NASA Series K425, the watch will be manufactured in a limited 60-units edition, which sold out according to Anicorn in just one minute. Let that sink in a while considering one watch is priced at $650.Those who have ordered one can expect to have it delivered starting November, complete with the number of the watch (1 to 60) marked on the watch movement and a white textile strap with embroidery NASA logo and the GPS coordinates of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.The package in which the watches will be shipped in also contain a NASA embroidered patch and a metal warranty card.The watch’s movement is ensured via a Miyota 9015 automatic system that has a running time of 42 hours after full wind. The accuracy of the timepiece if from minus 20 to plus 40 seconds a day.We were unable to independently verify if NASA had anything to say in the creation of the watch. Anicorn's official statement, attached below, only references the agency and uses two NASA paragraphs as proof of the collaboration.The only problem is the two paragraphs were copy-pasted from NASA’s official website and were not purposely written by the agency for Anicorn, as is the custom in such cases. And that’s enough to raise some eyebrows.But even with the eyebrows raised, if you’re into simple watches that show nothing but time, this one is a nice piece to look at.