Here Are 10 Minutes of Fast and Furious 9 Scenes to Enjoy Before Today’s Release

It’s been more than a year since the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise was scheduled to hit theaters, and American movie lovers are finally getting their wish. After hitting international theaters on May 19, America is getting its taste of insane car stunts since today, June 25, is the day F9 finally reaches its theaters.
The movie has been coming for such a long time that it kind of lost some of its glamour. At least as far as clips and trailers are concerned, which have been watched and re-watched repeatedly as people were waiting to see the whole thing on the big screen.
When you think all of the scenes already released amount to just 10 minutes of footage, and the entire movie is 2 hours and 25 minutes long, it makes one confident there are still plenty of action-packed scenes to be discovered.
Even with all of the above, one final look at all the clips and trailers bundled together, as you wait for the right hour to come and the big screen to light up, will probably not hurt anyone. So here you go, ten minutes of Fast and Furious action in the video attached below.
We already know what route the plot of the movie will be taking, with Cipher (Charlize Theron) coming back to haunt Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family, and she will do so with the help of a Toretto family member no one ever mentioned, like never ever.
What you don’t know is how Toretto (the one we already know) is planning to fight back. In the already-released clips, we’ve seen rocket cars doing actual flying, cast members in space/diver suits, and the return of characters that died (and they seemed to do have done so for good) a long time ago.
Will it all be ridiculous, as the movies of the franchise have become recently? Of course. Will it be fun to watch and a subject for debate later? You betcha.
