5 2020 Supra Gets Vintage Face and Fast & Furious Livery, Is a Paul Walker Tribute

2 Fast & Furious 9 New Teaser Trailer: Dom Is No Longer Living the Fast Life

1 Fast & Furious 9 Gets First Character Posters: Rev Your Engines

More on this:

Fast and Furious 9, Here's the 4 Minutes-Long Trailer

The wait is over for Fast and Furious fans after on Friday the trailer for the ninth installment of the action-packed movies dropped like a bomb online. 4 photos



The official plot of the movie is still largely unknown (at the time of this writing, the IMDB page for Fast 9 reads “Plot unknown. The ninth installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise."), but the trailer itself reveals tons of details about what we're about to see.



Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his crew seem to once again be going against Cipher (Charlize Theron), who this time has a secret weapon up her sleeve: John Cena.



The former professional wrestler is playing Dominic's brother, Jacob, a character the franchise didn't say anything about until now. He's also a master thief, who somehow appears to get entangled with Cipher and for reasons that will become obvious once the movie is released, goes up against his sibling.



That aside, the movie appears to follow the same over-the-top action scenes we've been shown in the past few installments, only taken, obviously, one step further: there are stealth aircraft fitted with magnets to attract cars, vehicles ziplining, and the cherry on the cake, a



The biggest surprise comes toward the end of the trailer, when from the shadows Han Lue emerges (Sung Kang). How this happens is unclear, as last time we've seen the character he was being killed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) at the end of Fast and Furious 6.



You can see the official trailer for the movie below this text.



As the franchise has gotten us used to already, there are tons of high-octane scenes in the nearly four minutes of footage. And that's despite the rather peaceful opening scenes that take place to the tune of Charlie Puth's/Wiz Khalifa's See You Again.The official plot of the movie is still largely unknown (at the time of this writing, the IMDB page for Fast 9 reads “Plot unknown. The ninth installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise."), but the trailer itself reveals tons of details about what we're about to see.Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his crew seem to once again be going against Cipher (Charlize Theron), who this time has a secret weapon up her sleeve: John Cena.The former professional wrestler is playing Dominic's brother, Jacob, a character the franchise didn't say anything about until now. He's also a master thief, who somehow appears to get entangled with Cipher and for reasons that will become obvious once the movie is released, goes up against his sibling.That aside, the movie appears to follow the same over-the-top action scenes we've been shown in the past few installments, only taken, obviously, one step further: there are stealth aircraft fitted with magnets to attract cars, vehicles ziplining, and the cherry on the cake, a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket engine.The biggest surprise comes toward the end of the trailer, when from the shadows Han Lue emerges (Sung Kang). How this happens is unclear, as last time we've seen the character he was being killed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) at the end of Fast and Furious 6.You can see the official trailer for the movie below this text.