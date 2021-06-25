Trailer: 2022 BMW X3 Meets Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow

Boeing's Dummy "Rosie the Rocketeer" Is Getting Ready to Fly to the ISS

BMW has teamed up with Marvel Studios to showcase the 2022 X3 in the new Black Widow movie. The facelifted premium compact crossover has made an official appearance in the movie due July 9, joined by the 2-Series Gran Coupe, a front-wheel-drive challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA. 9 photos



The X3 that came under heavy fire in Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson , and the 2-Series Gran Coupe that wears its battle scars on the outside, are on display at BMW Welt starting today, June 25.“There is no better vehicle to take us on Natasha’s journey, as she sorts her past, than a BMW ,” said Senior VP of Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company, Mindy Hamilton. “The X3 and 2-Series Gran Coupe are sleek and agile, just like Black Widow, and we are so excited for the world to see where we’ve been together in July.”The 2022 BMW X3 used in the action-filled movie in a car chase is in the M40i specification , which has gained a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for its mid-cycle refresh. It still has 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque available on tap, taking 4.4 seconds from rest to 60 mph (0-96 kph), and topping out at 130 or 155 mph (209/250 kph), depending on the selected tires.Production of the 2022 X3 and X4 will start at the Spartanburg factory in August, with deliveries to follow shortly after. U.S. pricing for the RWD X3 sDrive30i starts at $43,700, excluding the $995 destination, and thexDrive model can be ordered from $45,700. The X3 M40i will set customers back at least $57,800 before destination and options.The most affordable 2022 X4 is the xDrive30i, priced at $51,800. The go-faster X4 M40i is a $62,400 affair, excluding destination.

