"Her Majesty" Tiny Home Grants Fine and Spacious Living: Still Looking for a Royal Family

You've now understood that the tiny living industry is here to stay. With that in mind, there are a few crews you need to know about, and one of them is a little family-owned business dubbed Tiny Heirloom. It's here we find the behemoth in question today, the Majesty.
Folks, the name Tiny Heirloom is bound to sound familiar. After all, we've covered their amazing projects before. Well, this time around, we'll take a little trip through one of their most lavish and luxurious units. As if the name Majesty didn't already hint at what to expect, this 272 sq ft (25 sq m) machine hides all the necessary features and systems to ensure you can live out of it year-round and even pass it on to your kids.
Now, one reason folks are flocking to tiny homes is because of the money involved. For example, Majesty is currently starting at no more than $130K (€118,500 at current exchange rates). That's what three-bedroom homes used to cost in Phoenix, Arizona, about 20 to 25 years ago. Sure, that's for a bare-minimum unit, but once you've finished decking this home to your liking and style, you should still be paying way less than a home on the current market. Then there's the beauty of just getting up and going whenever desired, assuming you have the cargo paperwork filed and a place to pull over for the next month or so.
Let's pretend you spent the cash needed to own one of these puppies so that you can see what you can get your hands on. Overall, the Majesty is built upon Tiny Heirloom's Gooseneck design, so you'll need to make some modifications to your truck. If you've towed fifth wheels before, you may need to make no modifications to your vehicle whatsoever. This also means that the Majesty can be whisked away at a whim's notice. After all, this queen doesn't require a foundation to play the game.
One reason why this model jumped out at me is because of the interior layout. The Majesty's bedroom is found hidden in that cab-over section to maximize interior space. This allows the remaining area to be used for another loft on the upper level, a living room down below, a massive kitchen, a workspace, and a bathroom. The result of all of this? Nothing more than the feeling of home.
There are two ways to access the living space below from the upper level: a staircase from the bedroom or a ladder from the loft. Once you do, you'll be sitting right next to the entrance into the Majesty and the bathroom. Oh, and if you're expecting some cramped, wet bath in this unit, don't; it's equipped with all the luxuries of home, including a tub if you want one. At the very front of the unit, a mechanical closet is found under part of the bedroom.
As for my favorite part of this home, it's the living room. Why? Simply because it's tucked away at the rear of the Majesty and can serve as another bedroom, a gym, or an entertainment center. Again, the only limits here are your imagination and budget. Rear-facing windows are also part of the package and allow you to relax with a cup of coffee in hand while taking in the sunrise over misty grasslands.
However, a lot of hardware goes into each unit that you can't see. This includes two wall heaters, insulation, plumbing and electrical, and even the ability to go solar if you'd like. The latter will be a big expense at first, but in time, you should come out on top. Oh, and this puppy is even RIVA certified.
Now, as I explored "Her Majesty," as I like to call it, I ran into something. At this time, all I could find on the manufacturer's website were the renderings and video you see. In short, this queen is still looking for her king. If that happens to be you at some point in the future, let us know how things turned out, and we might feature your truck-pulled behemoth on our pages. Just a little something-something to think about.
So, there you are, on the edge of some cliff, overlooking the oceanside or valley below. You get out of your truck, stabilize your unit, and unhitch your CO2-producing beast. If you've got a patio or staircase, now's the time to set it up, and you're set for the next few days, weeks, months, whatever. Take a moment to really soak in your mobile living investment. Ready? Let's step inside.
Once you've had your coffee or tea, it's time to get your hands dirty with some eggs, a couple of slices of bacon, and a spinach salad with a tad of olive oil and sesame seeds. It's called breakfast, and whipping it up, along with any other meal, for that matter, will feel no different than doing so in the kitchen you use now. Assuming you're not living in a tent as you read this, you hardcore off-grid lover.
