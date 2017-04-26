Henrik Fisker Teases His Upcoming EV, The EMotion Will Have A 400-Mile Range

autoevolution

26 Apr 2017
Henrik Fisker, a former Aston Martin lead designer turned automotive entrepreneur, has announced the reveal date for his upcoming electric automobile.
It is called the EMotion, and it has a range of over 400 miles (643 km). The new electric vehicle will be shown on August 17, 2017, and Mr. Fisker says that we live "in very exciting times."

He has not explained how he managed to sell cars again under his name, but reports claim that the new vehicle will not be manufactured in VLF’s facility.

Instead, a new company called Fisker Inc will produce the revolutionary electric sedan, which will also be priced similarly to Tesla’s Model S. The top speed of this model is estimated at 161 mph, which is more than most electric car owners will need in real life.

According to Business Insider, who spoke with Mr. Fisker, the secret of the new product comes from Fisker Nanotech. The latter is a division focused on developing batteries, and it has created a new technology that replaces the Lithium-Ion setup with graphene super-capacitors.

Eventually, Mr. Fisker wants to sell affordable electric vehicles, but those will come at a later date, when the EMotion will already be an established product on the market. Tesla had a similar strategy in mind, which will come to life when the Model 3 will reach the streets with customers behind the wheel.

The designer of the BMW Z8 also stated that his car would come with hardware that will enable autonomous driving capabilities, but these will be activated at a later date.

All of the described plans sound a lot like Tesla in the past decade, but Fisker was close to pulling it off with this former company.

Unfortunately, the previous Fisker brand failed, and it entered bankruptcy procedures after it suffered from financial issues. Hopefully, this new enterprise comes with many lessons learned for everyone involved.

