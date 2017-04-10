autoevolution

VLF Automotive Has A Roadster Based on the Force 1, Here Are The First Pictures

 
10 Apr 2017, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
VLF Automotive, a car company that has brought Henrik Fisker and Bob Lutz together, has prepared a new model.
It is called the VLF Force 1 Roadster, and it is obviously the drop-top version of the Force 1. It has been spotted in public, without any camouflage of any kind, before its official reveal at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. A Twitter user posted a few photos of it, and Henrik Fisker himself retweeted the post.

According to multiple reports, this example belongs to a customer who has already paid for it.

Some of you already know the deal with the VLF Force 1, which has its heart from the Dodge Viper. We are referring to a naturally aspirated, 8.4-liter, V10 engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It delivers 745 HP and 638 lb-Ft (928 Nm) of torque, and all of those resources are directed to the rear wheels.

Top speed is estimated at 210 mph (337 km/h), just eight miles (12 km) per hour slower than the hard top's 218 mph (350 km/h), but that is not a difference that would matter to most clients. The sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) is achieved in less than three seconds, but we do not have precise figures at the moment.

Expect the VLF F1 Roadster to be even more expensive than its brother, which was released last year. Apparently, VLF Automotive has found that the Chinese market appreciates its products, so the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show was selected as the best place for the public debut of this model.

The Brits at Autocar report that 600 people have already ordered the VLF Force 1. The coupe model starts at $268,000, but the convertible is expected to be even more expensive.

As you may have observed, this is significantly costlier than a Viper, but the latter is no longer in production, and the Force 1 comes with the design of Henrik Fisker, along with more power and torque.

VLF Fisker Roadster 2017 Shanghai Auto Show VLF Force 1 Roadster vlf automotive Henrik Fisker
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78