VLF Automotive Has A Roadster Based on the Force 1, Here Are The First Pictures

VLF Automotive, a car company that has brought Henrik Fisker
and Bob Lutz together, has prepared a new model.
It is called the VLF Force 1 Roadster, and it is obviously the drop-top version of the Force 1. It has been spotted in public, without any camouflage of any kind, before its official reveal at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show
. A Twitter user posted a few photos of it, and Henrik Fisker himself retweeted the post.
According to multiple reports, this example belongs to a customer who has already paid for it.
Some of you already know the deal with the VLF Force 1
, which has its heart from the Dodge Viper
. We are referring to a naturally aspirated, 8.4-liter, V10 engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It delivers 745 HP
and 638 lb-Ft (928 Nm) of torque, and all of those resources are directed to the rear wheels.
Top speed is estimated at 210 mph (337 km/h), just eight miles (12 km) per hour slower than the hard top's 218 mph (350 km/h), but that is not a difference that would matter to most clients. The sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) is achieved in less than three seconds, but we do not have precise figures at the moment.
Expect the VLF F1 Roadster to be even more expensive than its brother, which was released last year. Apparently, VLF Automotive has found that the Chinese market appreciates its products, so the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show was selected as the best place for the public debut of this model.
The Brits at Autocar
report that 600 people have already ordered the VLF Force 1. The coupe model starts at $268,000, but the convertible is expected to be even more expensive.
As you may have observed, this is significantly costlier than a Viper, but the latter is no longer in production, and the Force 1 comes with the design of Henrik Fisker, along with more power and torque.