Harley-Davidson Sportster Bobber Army Looks Ready for the Wars That Already Ended

Harley-Davidson and the American military have a long history together, one so incredibly successful, that not even today is it forgotten.
Back in the days of the Second World War, the existing, civilian WL model gave birth to something that would become known (and cherished by collectors) as the WLA. Nicknamed Liberator, the bike was so appreciated (depending on source, up to 90,000 of them were made) that even today a bunch of them are selling for big bucks at auctions across the U.S.
The thing we have here is no Liberator, but it makes us feel it kind of wished it were. It’s called Sportster Bobber Army and was put together by an American-Spanish shop going by the name Lord Drake Kustoms.
Starting out as a 2021 Sportster Forty-Eight, the motorcycle was modified to look as if it’s ready to fight in long-concluded wars. It has the right color, military green, and a relatively small, but effective list of modifications that really make it look like a G.I. Joe’s best friend.
The most changes can be found at the rear, where a springless Biltwell solo seat floats over a hand-made fender, which in turn shields a 200 multi-spoked rear wheel.
The bike retains the original fuel tank, but the position of the odometer has been moved to the side of the build, so the front end looks different as well. The Army also got fitted with new drag bars, new LED lights, and a very short front fender. To top all these changes off, Vance & Hines mini grenades for the exhaust system are on deck.
Lord Drake does not say how much the Harley-Davidson Sportster Bobber Army cost to put together, but the price tag reads probably much lower than what the original WLAs that inspired the build usually go for.
The thing we have here is no Liberator, but it makes us feel it kind of wished it were. It’s called Sportster Bobber Army and was put together by an American-Spanish shop going by the name Lord Drake Kustoms.
Starting out as a 2021 Sportster Forty-Eight, the motorcycle was modified to look as if it’s ready to fight in long-concluded wars. It has the right color, military green, and a relatively small, but effective list of modifications that really make it look like a G.I. Joe’s best friend.
The most changes can be found at the rear, where a springless Biltwell solo seat floats over a hand-made fender, which in turn shields a 200 multi-spoked rear wheel.
The bike retains the original fuel tank, but the position of the odometer has been moved to the side of the build, so the front end looks different as well. The Army also got fitted with new drag bars, new LED lights, and a very short front fender. To top all these changes off, Vance & Hines mini grenades for the exhaust system are on deck.
Lord Drake does not say how much the Harley-Davidson Sportster Bobber Army cost to put together, but the price tag reads probably much lower than what the original WLAs that inspired the build usually go for.