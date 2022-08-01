Harley-Davidson Silverna Hides Screamin’ Eagle Upgrades Under Clean Looks

Harley-Davidson’s entire lineup of motorcycles includes more defunct models than ones that are still in production. That’s pretty natural, given how the company is well over a century old, and during all this time it tried its hand with pretty much all sorts of motorcycles a specialized company can dream of.
Most of these defunct models only had short stints on the market, but not the Low Rider Dynas, an example of which we’re here to talk about today. Made from 1977 to 2009 and enjoying a brief revival in the mid-2010s, this particular bike range is nowadays, strangely enough, a rather rare sight on the world’s roads, especially if you’re trying to find one in customized form.
We dug this one up in the portfolio of a Japanese crew that goes by the name of Bad Land. It’s an older project of theirs, based on a 2000 FXDL, but one worth being brought back into the spotlight, even if briefly.
The bike is called post-conversion Silverna, a moniker whose meaning we were unable to uncover. Unlike most of Bad Land’s builds, which use black in large quantities, this one comes with quite a lot of chromed parts, but also silver (maybe this inspired the name?) generously spread on the fuel tank and fenders.
The bike is a Screamin’ Eagle-enhanced machine. We get from this Harley upgrade range a 103 stroker kit that brings the engine to 1,690cc, a quick adjustable pushrod, and the 6-speed overdrive transmission.
The factory-supplied mechanical enhancements have been paired with an As Industries exhaust system, Rebuffini hand controls, and Hardcore Cycles wheels front and rear. All these bits are topped by a clean, simple look that still manages to scream custom.
Bike no. 87 in Bad Land’s portfolio, the SIlverna does not come with a price sticker attached, so there is no way of telling how much it cost to put together.
