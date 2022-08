Harley-Davidson Silverna Hides Screamin’ Eagle Upgrades Under Clean Looks

Most of these defunct models only had short stints on the market, but not the Low Rider Dynas , an example of which we’re here to talk about today. Made from 1977 to 2009 and enjoying a brief revival in the mid-2010s, this particular bike range is nowadays, strangely enough, a rather rare sight on the world’s roads, especially if you’re trying to find one in customized form.We dug this one up in the portfolio of a Japanese crew that goes by the name of Bad Land . It’s an older project of theirs, based on a 2000 FXDL, but one worth being brought back into the spotlight, even if briefly.The bike is called post-conversion Silverna, a moniker whose meaning we were unable to uncover. Unlike most of Bad Land’s builds, which use black in large quantities, this one comes with quite a lot of chromed parts, but also silver (maybe this inspired the name?) generously spread on the fuel tank and fenders.The bike is a Screamin’ Eagle-enhanced machine. We get from this Harley upgrade range a 103 stroker kit that brings the engine to 1,690cc, a quick adjustable pushrod, and the 6-speed overdrive transmission.The factory-supplied mechanical enhancements have been paired with an As Industries exhaust system, Rebuffini hand controls, and Hardcore Cycles wheels front and rear. All these bits are topped by a clean, simple look that still manages to scream custom. Bike no. 87 in Bad Land’s portfolio, the SIlverna does not come with a price sticker attached, so there is no way of telling how much it cost to put together.