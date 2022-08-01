Overhead Shot of F-16s Flying Over an Ocean City Beach Is 100 Percent USAF Cool

Back at the beginning of June, Ocean City, Maryland, hosted its annual Air Show. As usual, the skies there were filled with airplanes doing amazing stuff, and the eyes of the onlookers flooded with bewilderment as the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the sandy beach next to it, and the machines in the sky came together in a spectacular fashion.
June’s Air Show there was a very important one for the local community, as the event celebrated its 15th running. The main attraction was the presence of the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) Thunderbirds, with their patriotic-painted F-16 and amazing routines.
Now, enough time has passed since the show for most of you, especially those not in the position to attend, to have enjoyed quite a flood of photos from the event. The USAF is, however, only now coming around to releasing some of the most spectacular pics of the Thunderbirds in action, and that brings us to the shot we have here.
While most images of the planes in action are captured from the ground, by more or less professional photographers, this one, snapped by a staff sergeant flying higher up in an undisclosed airplane, shows the five Thunderbirds from above, as they fly a simple formation over the golden Ocean City beach below, the edge of the ocean, umbrellas and, of course, the heads of people.
Ocean City was one of the about 70 performances the Thunderbirds are expected to perform by the end of the year. This month alone there are three outings planned, at McMinnville Airport in Hillsboro, Oregon, on August 20, the Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey on August 24, and at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, on August 27.
Plenty of opportunities, then, to fill our Photo of the Day section for all to enjoy in the months ahead.
