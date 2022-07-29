Tri-Shade Breakout Keeps Things Dark, Because That’s How Most Custom Harleys Roll

It doesn’t take great observation skills to see that most of the custom motorcycles out there, especially those originally put together by Harley-Davidson, play the dark color card most of the time. That’s because black and other such shades seem to have been born to dress modified two-wheelers and make them stand out in the crowd even years after they’ve been put together.
One of the many custom Harley shops that like to bask in this dark world is called Melk and comes from France. A paint specialist first and foremost, Melk has been at it for a number of years now, combining shades and slapping customized parts made by others onto Harleys.
One of their earlier projects, bike no. 2, in fact, in the shop’s portfolio, is the one we have here. Born as a 2015 Breakout, the Milwaukee machine received the full visual treatment, accompanied by a bunch of mechanical nips and tucks to become one to remember.
The colors used on this build are called, in Melk speak, Vivid Black, Opaque Gray and Pearly Dark Gray. They’ve been spread abundantly all over the two-wheeler, leaving only the spokes of the wheels and some of the engine parts untouched, and then they got covered in a satin finish.
The shades cover not only the stock parts of the motorcycle, but also the custom bits that went into modifying it, including the Thunderbike freestanding rear fender, Arlen Ness Mirrors, or the surrounds of the front LED lights.
The German crew called Thunderbike also supplied the mini led front turn signals, Performance Machine was responsible for the air filter, grips and selector, while Vance & Hines put together the exhaust system. The cherry on the cake, the long seat, was custom made.
Melk does not say how much the model cost to put together, but others like it can be made, and the shop will, of course, reveal pricing to interested customers.
