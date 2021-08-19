Harley-Davidson Grand Funk No. 2 Is the Dark Side of the Road Glide

Part of the Grand American Touring line of motorcycles Harley-Davidson is currently selling, the Road Glide has been around for long enough to establish itself as one of the leaders of its segment. And the thing is successful not only in its stock form, but it is one of the favorite donor bikes for the countless custom garages out there as well.
Harley described the Road Glide as being the benchmark for long-distance touring machines, capable of covering miles after miles of road. If you ask us, that’s a pretty tame description, one that has no place on a build like the one we have here, put together by a Japanese custom shop that goes by the name Bad Land.
The bike, now called Grand Funk No. 2 on account of it not being the first one of its kind, obviously, was originally a 2018 Road Glide that got heavily modified to really look ready to take on whatever adventures the roads of Japan and elsewhere have to throw at it.
The end product is a mix of OEM parts, like the fairing and front fender, modified in some cases by Bad Land, like when it comes to the fuel tank, and full custom bits.
Arlen Ness, for instance, provided both small and big elements that went on the motorcycle. The shop made, for instance, the fork boots, rear fender, saddle bags, and mirror, but it is also the one responsible for the exhaust system that went onto the Grand Funk.
As usual, Bad Land does not say how much all the parts and work that went into the custom bike are worth, but the thing is probably not cheap. Add to that the price of the donor motorcycle, which in this case would be over $21,000 for the current model year, and you have one expensive toy on your hands.
