Harley-Davidson Ise Dragon Gives in to the Dark Side, Rear Wheel Seems a Bottomless Pit

Dark, custom two-wheeled machines shot in dark settings. This is how a Japanese shop by the name of Bad Land likes to play the game, and most of the time it nails the effect it goes for.
Bad Land is one of those garages that don’t like to fool around when it comes to its own interpretation of two-wheelers. Specializing in reinterpreting Harley-Davidson creations, the shop has been over the years responsible for making possibly hundreds of unique projects, some of which we’ve already featured here on autoevolution.
The transformed Harley you’re looking at now is called Ise Dragon, and it follows in the footsteps of all other Bad Land builds with cold, dark looks, a polished appearance, and custom parts at times so extreme it is hard to find anywhere else – the wheels, for instance, are of the shop’s own design and both sized 18 inches, but the rear one looks so deep it kind of makes one afraid not to get lost in it - check gallery for details.
Of all the builds of the Japanese we’ve featured so far, this one probably has the most Bad Land-made bits. Aside from the wheels, which are shod in Metzeler tires, the Japanese shop contributed pretty much everything, from the triple tree to the rear fender (full details here).
Only the forward control unit and grips come from Performance Machine, and Ken's Factory contributed the mirror and LED turn light.
We are not being told if the twin-cam engine of the motorcycle was tampered with in any way, except for the addition of a custom exhaust system.
The motorcycle was first shown in early 2020, and we have no idea what happened to it since. The radical design does however worth its time under the spotlight, and this is why we brought it before you today.
