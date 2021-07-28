Harley-Davidson Backus Is the New Version of Breakout Cool

Part of the cruiser range of motorcycles currently offered by American bike maker Harley-Davidson, the present-day Breakout is one of the customers’ favorite. Harley describes the stock machine as “a muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips,” and, for all intents and purposes, it is.
Like most other Harley’s out there, the stock Breakout needs (and at times deserves) customization. Shops all over the world have taken it upon them to transform this machine in more ways than we could have ever imagined possible, creating at times real works of art.
The Breakout you’re looking at is not new, having been born all the way back in 2011. It is also no longer stock, having been modified to the extreme by a Japanese garage that goes by the name Bad Land.
We’ve talked about Bad Land’s projects before, but I must say this one is my favorite so far. Officially called Backus New Version, it was first shown in the summer of last year in the usual dark style of the Japanese shop, and with no info on the cost to make it.
Like all other Bad Land builds, this one too is a mix of custom parts coming from all over. We are not being told what changes, if any, have been made to the frame and engine, but everything else screams custom.
The non-Bad Land bits that went into the Backus are the front and rear wheels, sized 21- and 18 inches, respectively, and supplied by Out Rage. motogadget is responsible for the speedometer, and the seat comes from something called Clonespeed.
The Japanese shop was responsible for the rest of the bits, and putting them together so that they could work. We get a long list of custom Bad Land parts, like the girder fork, headlight, front fender, handlebar, gas tank, rear fender, exhaust, swingarm, and so on.
