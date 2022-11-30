Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Is a Girl’s Bobber, HD Tank Lettering Looks Like an Autograph

Last time we checked these kinds of numbers, word was that 19 percent of motorcycle riders in the U.S. were women. It happened back in 2018, as per the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), and it’s likely that number has increased significantly since.
Another statistics, published by Women Riders Now, claims 61 percent of female riders like, own or use cruiser motorcycles, like say Harley’s Fat Boy, Low Rider, or Iron 883.
There is no statistic that we can find saying how many of them have their motorcycles customized, but our guess is that number would probably surprise us all. It’s hard to tell, though, who owns a certain bike, given how custom garages do no like to make public such details.
The Spanish from Lord Drake did, however, when it comes to this cruiser, a Forty-Eight transformed into a bobber at the request of its female owner. It’s an older build of theirs, first shown back in 2020, but definitely worth a mention here on autoevolution.
Owned by a “girl with very clear ideas,” the unnamed build sits lower to the ground than its original self, thanks to new Burly shocks and the lowering of the front suspension. With the subframe trimmed, the bike looks more compact too. Helping with that are also the 25 mm drag bar fitted at the front, and the modified front fender.
Mechanically, the motorcycle retains its stock engine, only it now breaths in through a Rough Crafts air filter and out through a Vance & Hines exhaust system.
For visual impact, LED lights were chosen, as were metal covers here and there. The bike is painted in a combination of black and white that works remarkably well. The prominent fuel tank is what catches the eye first, thanks to the whiteness of it, but also to the HD lettering that looks like an autograph placed there by William Harley and any of the three Davidsons.
Lord Drake does not say how much this bobber Forty-Eight cost to put together.
