Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Bobber Looks Just Right Sitting in the Dirt

For different people the name Harley-Davidson can mean different things, depending on a variety of factors. For very few of them though the moniker can probably be associated with riding in the dirt – that’s because, although not lacking the ability to do that, Harleys do seem to feel and behave best on tarmac.
Yet from time to time a special one comes into the spotlight that seems best fitted for moving its rider ahead of the clouds of dust thrown into the air by the spinning wheels. The Sportster 883 we have here, modified by a Spanish crew called Lord Drake Kustoms, falls into that category.
Shown about a year ago in this modified two-wheeler form simply called Bobber Black, the Sportster was chosen by the shop as a base because it is “one of the easiest Harley Davidson motorcycles to transform.”
Unlike most Harley conversions, which usually come as mostly visually upgraded rides, this one had its engine capacity increased as well, with the installation of a 1,200cc kit. The engine now breathes through Vance & Hines tailpipes at one end and a Rough Craft air filter at the other.
The powerplant drives a 200 mm wide rear tire, wrapped around a custom multi-spoke wheel, just like the one at the front. Both sit under small, almost imperceptible fenders.
Up front, Lord Drake gifted the motorcycle with things like a motogadget odometer, led turn signals, and a sculpted fuel tank. A Biltwell seat has been fitted for the rider.
Once ready, the gloss and matte black two-wheeler was photographed sitting in the dirt, something we don’t get to see all that often (you can check it out in the attached gallery). And for some reason, it feels just right out there.
The current whereabouts of the modified Sportster are not known, and so is the price of the build.
