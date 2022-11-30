2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport Debuts With Sportier Looks and Enhanced Driving Dynamics

Toyota Gazoo Racing keeps rolling out GR Sport versions of its models like there’s no tomorrow. The latest to have embraced its sportier-looking side is the Aqua in Japan.
A more-show with no extra-go proposal, the 2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport joins the Yaris Cross, Copen, C-HR, Land Cruiser, and Hilux with similar upgrades locally, which do help it stand out next to the regular versions, and might trick the average Joe into thinking that they are looking at a true hot hatch.
Nonetheless, it is far from being a hot hatch, as we already told you, because it retains the stock powertrain, namely a self-charging hybrid that combines a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter unit, with an electric motor, and a small battery. Suspension enhancements are on deck though, making it more rigid over stock, and the steering has also been upgraded. As a result, it is the most engaging version of the Aqua on twisty roads, with better dynamics overall.
In the design department, it has a new bumper with a big lower grille, flanked by vertical inlets, at the front, as well as a small upper grille between the headlamps. The side sills have become chunkier, and at the back, it has a brand-new bumper that contributes to the sportier styling. Dedicated emblems further decorate the exterior of the Aqua GR Sport, which also features red brake calipers with special branding, and 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 205/45 tires, spinning on top of them.
As this is not a full-blown GR model, but a GR Sport proposal, you shouldn't look forward to significant upgrades on the inside. Still, it does benefit from a pair of front sports seats, with extra side bolstering, and GR-branded headrests. The leather-wrapped steering wheel, gunmetal trim, and aluminum pedals round off the looks in the cabin.
Pricing for the 2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport kicks off at 2,595,000 yen in the Land of the Rising Sun, which equals to $18,735 at today’s exchange rates.
Nonetheless, it is far from being a hot hatch, as we already told you, because it retains the stock powertrain, namely a self-charging hybrid that combines a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter unit, with an electric motor, and a small battery. Suspension enhancements are on deck though, making it more rigid over stock, and the steering has also been upgraded. As a result, it is the most engaging version of the Aqua on twisty roads, with better dynamics overall.
In the design department, it has a new bumper with a big lower grille, flanked by vertical inlets, at the front, as well as a small upper grille between the headlamps. The side sills have become chunkier, and at the back, it has a brand-new bumper that contributes to the sportier styling. Dedicated emblems further decorate the exterior of the Aqua GR Sport, which also features red brake calipers with special branding, and 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 205/45 tires, spinning on top of them.
As this is not a full-blown GR model, but a GR Sport proposal, you shouldn't look forward to significant upgrades on the inside. Still, it does benefit from a pair of front sports seats, with extra side bolstering, and GR-branded headrests. The leather-wrapped steering wheel, gunmetal trim, and aluminum pedals round off the looks in the cabin.
Pricing for the 2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport kicks off at 2,595,000 yen in the Land of the Rising Sun, which equals to $18,735 at today’s exchange rates.