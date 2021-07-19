Second-Generation Toyota Aqua Is a Bipolar Hybrid, But That's Actually Good News

3 Toyota Aqua and Prius Back to Being the Most Popular Cars in Japan

Trying to leverage the iconic Prius nameplate, Toyota transformed the first-generation Aqua full hybrid subcompact hatchback into the not-so-successful Prius C. On the other hand, at home in Japan, the original nameplate has been extremely popular, and it’s now being presented as an all-new, second-generation model. One that is based on the TNGA (GA-B) platform and equipped with a host of unique features 29 photos



The electrified small hatchback is being offered in four insipidly-labeled (B, X, G, Z) trim levels with a starting price of 1,980,000 Japanese yen. That’s a little over $18k at the current exchange rates for the Aqua B with front-wheel drive, but the automaker is also giving the option of an E-Four (electric four-wheel-drive system) for 2,178,000 yen ($19,905) and one can go as high as 2,598,000 yen/$23,747 for the flagship Aqua Z E-Four.Never mind the odd nomenclature because the hybrid is really interesting. For starters, it’s the “world's first vehicle to use a high-output bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery” for the electric drive assembly. So, it promises to double the output of the previous generation’s battery, along with other improvements. It’s also the first Toyota vehicle equipped with the “Comfort Pedal,” essentially a one-pedal driving mode.Another ace up the sleeve won’t necessarily be the latest safety package, which even comes with the first compact-car installment of the Toyota Teammate Advanced Park and Parking Support Brake. Instead, it could very well be the bi-directional charging feature, as the power supply functions can be used in times of distress and other emergencies.As such, all trim levels feature a standard accessory power outlet (AC 100V / 1,500W) and an emergency power supply mode. Even when inside the car there are new things to pounder at, such as the first use in a compact car of Toyota’s 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Or the fact that Aqua is available not only through the Kinto One subscription service but also as part of the wheelchair-friendly Welcab series.

