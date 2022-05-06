Harley-Davidson Dark Side Can Roam Invisible at Night, Roar Probably Gives It Away

Historically, black and white are the most common colors chosen by customers when they purchase a new vehicle, whatever its type. Coincidently (or not), these two are also favorite hues for the custom industry, and responsible for incredible creations like this motorcycle here being something to drool over.
In the world of custom Harley-Davidson makers, the Japanese from Bad Land sure take the passion for the color black, mostly, to the extreme. So much so, in fact, that oftentimes we get to see these dark two-wheelers photographed against equally as dark backgrounds, contributing to the menacing look they all get.
The Harley we have here is called in Bad Land speak Dark Side. The reason behind the choice of name is more than obvious: a combination of gloss and matte black that wraps around the contraption, and is sure to make the machine invisible in the middle of the night, on some unlit street.
But the paint job is not the only modification made to what once was a Sportster 48. Bad Land used the usual spells on the thing to upgrade it visually, but in some respects mechanically as well.
The visual nips and tucks include the addition of a Rough Crafts-sourced headlight grille, riser, handlebar, lights all around, and even the seat. Those were paired with new, custom wheels front and rear, wrapped in fat rubber, a Bad Land-made fuel tank, and rear fender also made in-house.
The stock engine of the Sportster was left untouched, except for the removal of the stock exhaust system and its replacement with something sourced from Bad Land itself. Thanks to it, the bike is probably far less inconspicuous when the engine is running in the same unlit street.
The Dark Side is bike number 90 in the shop’s portfolio and first came into the spotlight back in 2017. Five years later, we have no info on its whereabouts, or how much it cost to be put together.
