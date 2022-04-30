Custom Harley-Davidson Street 750 Infuses Milwaukee DNA With Cafe Racer Aesthetics

We reckon it would be appropriate to start this coverage with an interesting bit of history embedded into New Zealanders’ cultural identity. Technically speaking, the term “number eight wire” denotes a certain type of steel wire sized in accordance with the predetermined measurements of the British Standard Gauge.
During the late 19th century, settlers made extensive use of this material in New Zealand, primarily for fencing applications on farms. However, the number eight’s versatility meant that folks could employ its usage far beyond fence-building, so it quickly became the go-to universal fix for all manner of implementations – or the colonial times’ equivalent of duct tape, if you like.
In our day and age, you might hear New Zealanders talking about “number eight wire mentality,” and what they’re referring to is a person’s ability to adapt and make the most out of any given situation. This is the ethos that Colin Cornberg had in mind when he founded Number 8 Wire Moto in the tranquil little town of Philipsburg, Montana.
Initially, No. 8 Wire’s client wanted the project to be based on a Honda CB750, but the chosen donor ended up being a 2015 variant of Harley-Davidson's Street 750 lineup. To kick things off, Colin used his extensive metal fabrication skills to manufacture a curvy gas tank out of aluminum. This item carries a handsome gold-painted filler cap, and it is cleverly mated to the Harley’s stock fuel pump.
The new tank is accompanied by a round air cleaner encasement, bespoke side panels and a slim front fender. After he’d amputated the original subframe, Cornberg busied himself with crafting a looped alternative that packs integrated LED lighting. Atop the TIG-welded rear skeleton lies a gorgeous brown leather saddle, which was meticulously upholstered by the experts over at Oregon’s New Church Moto.
In terms of suspension upgrades, the Street 750’s rear-end anatomy was tweaked to accommodate a Ducati 1098’s shock linkage and a state-of-the-art Racetech monoshock. At the opposite end, one may find CNC-machined triple clamps grasping the repurposed 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks of a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750. To round out the mods up front, Colin added minute turn signals and an LED headlight that’s held in place via custom brackets.
bike’s liquid-cooled 749cc V-twin power source.
Aiming to unlock a bit more of the engine’s potential, he fabricated a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system and topped it off with Cone Engineering reverse megaphone mufflers. Vance & Hines supplied a Bluetooth-compatible FuelPak control unit, as well as a premium air cleaner that enables the twin-cylinder mill to breathe a little more freely.
Last but not least, Colin enlisted the help of two regular collaborators for the final stage of his makeover, which addressed the motorcycle’s paintwork. Its one-off aluminum garments were wrapped in a white base and thin pinstripes, while the frame, swingarm and engine have been cloaked in black for contrast. Now, imagine the reaction that No. 8 Moto’s customer must’ve had when he was introduced to this stunning piece of machinery!
