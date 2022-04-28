Harley-Davidson Old School Is Street Bob Gone Retro, Modern Hardware Still There

autoevolution
Over in Europe, the Street Bob remains one of the most coveted Harley-Davidson models. So much so, in fact, that the people over there are treated to a 2022 model year version of it, as opposed to Americans, for which the clock stopped in 2020.
The Street Bob is so appreciated over there that it has long expanded to become one of the pillars of the local custom industry, right along V-Rods and other high-profile Milwaukee-made machines. Over the past few years we’ve uncovered a great deal of such custom projects, but they keep on coming, as made clear by the one we have here.

Put together by a German Crew called Cult-Werk, the bike has enough upgrades on it to justify a 30,750 euros (about $32,400) asking price, more than double the MSRP.

Called Old School, the motorcycle comes with the stock engine rated at 95 hp and a black color (called just that, Old School) accented by silver hues, that wraps thanks to careful airbrushing around a rather retro-looking body.

The list of modifications made includes, at the front, a shorter fender, a 6-piece fork cover kit, a custom headlight mask, and an LED headlight. Moving further back, we stumble across a lifted fuel tank (by 30 mm), all sorts of effective and well-placed covers, and a custom saddle. The rear is packed with LED lights and comes modified as to accommodate a 180 mm wide tire conversion.

As said, the engine is not modified, but it does come with a new exhaust system with electronically adjustable flap, sourced from KessTech.

All the modifications made, says Cult-Werk, are registered with the German TUV, and the motorcycle is selling with a big fat zero on the odometer. That means it was not made for a specific customer, but can be had by anyone, provided one finds it useful to spend on it more than they would on a car.
