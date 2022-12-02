Harley-Davidson Ciclon Night Rod Shines a Beautiful Color Play on a Massive 330 Wheel

American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on the V-Rod family of motorcycles back in 2017, after 16 years of incredible two-wheeled motoring these bikes offered. Many such bikes, also known as VRSC, were made in Milwaukee during that time, in ten street variants and a track version, but even more came to light thanks to several very dedicated custom motorcycles that kept on changing them.
Like, say, the Spanish from over at FiberBull, who for a number of years have dedicated their talent, imagination and workforce to the conversion of V-Rods into incredible custom motorcycles.
The Ciclon is one such build, born from the need to make V-Rods look even better. Originally a VRSC of the Night Rod variety, it was beefed up, mostly visually, to become a real head-turner during its outings, wherever those may be these days.
As usual with FiberBull builds, we’re dealing with visual changes mostly, and in this case quite a lot of them. The body kit slapped onto this thing includes anything from the airbox with side covers to the hand-upholstered rear seat, fenders, the fuel tank shroud, and even the headlight, made in fiberglass and metal.
There are some mechanical changes as well, best summarized by the fitting of a Legend air suspension, and new, Rick’s Motorcycles-sourced wheels, with the rear one 330 mm wide. The engine remains the stock 1,250cc one, only now breathing out through a new exhaust system.
When all was done, the shop wrapped the bike, now called Ciclon Redline, in a an elegant yet potent-looking combination of black and white, with just enough touches of red here and there to really make this thing stand out and be remembered.
FiberBull does not say how much this thing costs to make, but does advise those interested to get in touch for more details.
