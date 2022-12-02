Owner Spent $170,000 on Upgrades for a 1991 Land Rover Defender, Will Never Break Even

This 1991 Land Rover Defender 90, selling on Bring a Trailer, was imported from Europe and extensively modified to suit the owner’s needs. They claim an eye-watering $170,000 went into the modifications for the LS-swapped Landy.
The Land Rover Defender is the British carmaker’s most iconic model, competing in the international off-roader segment with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota Land Cruiser. During the 1980s and 1990s, the Land Rover Defender gained a reputation for ruggedness and versatility thanks to its strong body-on-frame steel chassis. It wasn’t the most luxurious off-roader out there, but it was sure to do the job in the toughest terrain.
The Defender was sold in small numbers in the U.S. from 1993 to 1997, although it had to be extensively modified to comply with the stricter U.S. law. Even so, the new safety regulations introduced in 1998 ended Defender’s career. The modifications needed to install airbags were not considered economically viable, so the North American Specification (NAS) Defender was killed at the end of 1997.
As you’ve already guessed, this 1991 example selling on Bring a Trailer is not a NAS Defender. Instead, it was imported into the U.S. from Italy and purchased by the seller in 2020. They were so excited about the British off-roader that they went crazy with the modifications and the upgrades. Before they got a grip on the situation, more than $170,000 were already spent on this Landy. It would’ve been probably worthy if they intended to keep it forever, but as you see, this was not the case.
According to the listing, the Defender underwent a frame-off restoration in Italy, and many more upgrades were installed in the U.S. The engine was swapped with an LS3 V8 sourced from a Chevrolet Corvette, along with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the original LT230 transfer case was good enough to stay. Tim Scully of Scully Offroad in California carried out the work professionally, as seen in the gallery above. Much additional work went into the truck, including the new HD suspension, revised braking system, and steering box.
The interior was also upgraded with a larger transmission tunnel and replacement knobs, switches, and trim pieces. A Lokar floor shifter with tap-shift capability and a roll cage were installed. This beautiful Defender 90 is now offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at the time of writing at $62,000. Despite the bold first bidding of $55,000, it’s hard to believe that the seller will see any return on their reckless investment.
