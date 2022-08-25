This Camel Trophy 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 Shows the Right Amount of Patina

Remember when the Defender was anything but a soccer mom’s luxobarge? Renamed from Ninety and One Ten to Defender 90 and Defender 110 for the 1991 model year, the body-on-frame overlander also received a lot of publicity that same year thanks to the Tanzania-Burundi Camel Trophy.
Chassis number SALLDHMF7HA470214 is a genuine Camel Trophy car, namely the communications unit from the Tanzania-Burundi event. Repainted a few years ago, the no-nonsense truck had its outriggers repaired in 2020. The frame was treated with POR-15 rust-preventing coating in 2021, then refinished in black. Replacement panels were fitted under previous ownership, yet this truck still wears a few battle scars with pride.
Rolled over during the Camel Trophy, the Defender 110 in the featured clip shows minor finish imperfections, cracked weatherstripping, rust on the doors, a little bubbling here and there, and the usual wear and tear on the inside. The seller also notes that the rear wiper sprayer is presently kaput.
Pictured on Michelins wrapped around body-color steelies, the Landy is offered on Bring a Trailer with a non-functional rear passenger window. Backed up by a clean Carfax report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name, this truck also comes with old UK registration documents.
A British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate also needs to be highlighted, along with period campaign pics and a roof basket full of whatnots. Equipped with a snorkel and Hella driving lights, the Landy had its axles overhauled, suspension arms repaired, and shocks replaced in the past year. The bushings, brake rotors, calipers, and pads were also replaced for extra peace of mind. A right-hand-drive example of the breed, the British workhorse had its timing belt replaced in the United Kingdom in 2020. The driveshaft was also replaced, and the seller notes a reinforced rear door.
Powered by the tried-and-tested 200 Tdi 2.5-liter turbo diesel, this amazing piece of Land Rover history is currently going for $65,000 on Bring a Trailer. The online auction ends tomorrow, August 26th, at 8:05 pm.
