Custom 1988 Land Rover Defender Is a 'Vette at Heart, Embraces the Muscle Truck Life

Definitely not the type of ride you’d expect to find at the mall, it has had its pictures taken in the great outdoors, further emphasizing its go-anywhere nature. If you have to know, it is indeed offered for sale, and it is not affordable by any means. But more on that in a few moments, as first we have to hypothetically dip our fingers into the stuff that makes it great.
Born in 1988, as a Land Rover Defender 130, and fully restored, and upgraded by Osprey, it looks pretty much like a military vehicle converted for road use. It is finished in Corris Gray Metallic, with matching roof and wheel arches, and has satin black powder-coated exoskeleton. The latter part protects the body whenever the driver decides to take a shortcut through the woods, and keeps the occupants safe in case it goes belly up. The extra lights turn night into day at the push of a button.
Getting it out of sticky and/or slippery situations is a winch mounted at the front. The truck has powder-coated hinges, and rides on 20-inch wheels, signed by Kahn, shod in 275/60 all-terrain tires. The suspension came from the aftermarket world, with heavy-duty Terrafirma shocks, 2-inch lift kit, and Puma-spec front and rear axles. Stopping power is provided by the disc brakes, and instead of rocking the original power unit under that classic hood, it has received something else entirely.
6.2-liter LS3 V8, otherwise sourced from a Chevrolet Corvette, and hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission, makes over 435 horsepower, and more than 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque. Everything is obviously channeled to the four-wheel drive system. This Defender also features a heavy-duty transfer case with center locking differential, and many more goodies that help improve its credentials once it leaves the tarmac.
Taking a look inside reveals lots of leather, with diamond stitching, wrapped around the seats, and door cards, and Alcantara headlining. Hosting two aluminum cup holders, a wireless charging pad, and two USB ports, the center console is custom, and wrapped in leather. Heated front seats, aftermarket infotainment system linked to a premium audio signed by Rockford Fosgate, Bluetooth, DVD playback, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reversing camera, and more are included too. It also has air conditioning, power windows and door locks, and remote engine start. Heavy-duty rubber floor mats protect the Raptor-lined interior.
In addition to the aforementioned gear, this spectacular (for anyone who’s into off-roading) build sports many other upgrades, most of which have been mentioned by the vendor in the ad. Speaking of it, you can find the link here, but don’t click on it yet, as we still have to tell you how much it costs. So, think you can guess the number? Unless you said almost $200,000, or $199,950 to be more precise, you were wrong, because that is the asking price of this heavily-modified Defender 130 Pickup.
Sure, for much less than that, one could get something much more modern, and luxurious, that could still take you off the beaten path every now and then with minimal modifications (ahem, G-Wagen, ahem). Nonetheless, in order to turn it into a veritable off-roading brute that is capable of taking on almost everything Mother Nature could throw at it, the owner would have to spend more Benjamins. How much would you be willing to blow on this Defender, if you were in the market for such a machine?
Born in 1988, as a Land Rover Defender 130, and fully restored, and upgraded by Osprey, it looks pretty much like a military vehicle converted for road use. It is finished in Corris Gray Metallic, with matching roof and wheel arches, and has satin black powder-coated exoskeleton. The latter part protects the body whenever the driver decides to take a shortcut through the woods, and keeps the occupants safe in case it goes belly up. The extra lights turn night into day at the push of a button.
Getting it out of sticky and/or slippery situations is a winch mounted at the front. The truck has powder-coated hinges, and rides on 20-inch wheels, signed by Kahn, shod in 275/60 all-terrain tires. The suspension came from the aftermarket world, with heavy-duty Terrafirma shocks, 2-inch lift kit, and Puma-spec front and rear axles. Stopping power is provided by the disc brakes, and instead of rocking the original power unit under that classic hood, it has received something else entirely.
6.2-liter LS3 V8, otherwise sourced from a Chevrolet Corvette, and hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission, makes over 435 horsepower, and more than 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque. Everything is obviously channeled to the four-wheel drive system. This Defender also features a heavy-duty transfer case with center locking differential, and many more goodies that help improve its credentials once it leaves the tarmac.
Taking a look inside reveals lots of leather, with diamond stitching, wrapped around the seats, and door cards, and Alcantara headlining. Hosting two aluminum cup holders, a wireless charging pad, and two USB ports, the center console is custom, and wrapped in leather. Heated front seats, aftermarket infotainment system linked to a premium audio signed by Rockford Fosgate, Bluetooth, DVD playback, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reversing camera, and more are included too. It also has air conditioning, power windows and door locks, and remote engine start. Heavy-duty rubber floor mats protect the Raptor-lined interior.
In addition to the aforementioned gear, this spectacular (for anyone who’s into off-roading) build sports many other upgrades, most of which have been mentioned by the vendor in the ad. Speaking of it, you can find the link here, but don’t click on it yet, as we still have to tell you how much it costs. So, think you can guess the number? Unless you said almost $200,000, or $199,950 to be more precise, you were wrong, because that is the asking price of this heavily-modified Defender 130 Pickup.
Sure, for much less than that, one could get something much more modern, and luxurious, that could still take you off the beaten path every now and then with minimal modifications (ahem, G-Wagen, ahem). Nonetheless, in order to turn it into a veritable off-roading brute that is capable of taking on almost everything Mother Nature could throw at it, the owner would have to spend more Benjamins. How much would you be willing to blow on this Defender, if you were in the market for such a machine?