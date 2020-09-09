Guy Makes 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 Replica Out of Wood, Toy Has Full Articulation

Ford built the first woody car in 1929, or at least the first one with a lot of exterior ornamental wood. It's amazing to think that grocery getters used to have doors and trunks made from lumber, and while the look was undeniably cool, it's not exactly the safest material for making cars.
That is unless the car you are making is the subject of a YouTube video. A few months ago, we discovered the channel Woodworking Art and talked about how making cars out of wood could be an interesting hobby.
Since then, people have been allowed to go out and just drive without any destination in particular, but the entertainment value of watching a 1967 Ford Mustang being carved out is still there. After all, doing everything by hand is so much more complex than buying a plastic kit.
By the time the Mustang came out, woodie wagons were already dead. The 1953 Buick Super Estate Wagon was the last to have wood as actual lumber construction. But as you're probably aware, the style was retained as fake plastic trim all the way into the modern age.
You had fake wood on all the big family wagons, some of the minivans in the 1980s, and even a Japanese import, the Honda Civic Country. Probably the most famous wearer of this kind of trim is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
As with the Toyota Land Cruiser or Ford F-150 Raptor we shared, Woodworking Art's Mustang isn't made from a single block of wood. Instead, you've got individual components being made separately. The amount of articulation on this scale model is amazing, and it's even got working wood wheels with tire patterns, a full interior, and an engine.
The video is only eight minutes long. But something tells us you'll need a heck of a lot more time and years of experience to come close to this outcome. Before we go, there's a question we've been meaning to ask: is it woodie or woody? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.
