Gulf Orange Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shines Brighter Than The Sun

Since Porsche has kept us uber-busy via its Neunelfer releases, it can be easy to let models that were already out there, such as the 911 GT2 RS, fall out of the spotlights. However, since we'd hate to see that happening, we constantly give these rear-engined delights attention.

5 photos



You see, the 2RS, with the aggressive aero, is the opposite of a car that relies on its color to shine. However, when such a machine meets a Paint To Sample shade like the one we have here, the attention magnet effect is guaranteed.



The Neunelfer sitting before us doesn't feature the Weissach Package, nor does it come with the uber-light magnesium wheels.



Regardless, if you take a look at the black finish of the wheels, you'll notice the strong contrast generated by the banana-colored calipers of the



As for the cabin of the Zuffenhausen machine, this also features Gulf Orange, with the color having been used for the air vents surrounds (it looks like the steering wheel marker comes in yellow). And the key fob of the machine comes covered in the same hue - just imagine how this looks when inside the house.



Oh, and let's not forget those full bucket seats, whose exposed carbon backs are enough to get one in a day-dreaming mood. Note that carbon fiber is also used for the dashboard trim, while the black leather's deviated stitching is a thing to behold.



This Porsche 911 GT2 RS can be admired in all its might thanks to the Instagram post below. Just make sure to use the swipe feature to fully explore the 700 horsepower toy.





