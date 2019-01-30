autoevolution

Gulf Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Comes In Standout Spec

30 Jan 2019
Now that the 2020 Porsche 911 has landed in dealerships, customer deliveries are just around the corner and we can't wait to see the eighth-generation model on the street.
We've been keeping an eye on various 992 Neunelfer specs and we are now back in the game. Nevertheless, before moving any further into this tale, allow us to mention we're looking at a rendering that portrays the Porscha and not an actual photo of the car.

Regardless, this image allows us to check out the 2020 Porsche 911 in an attire that shines brightly since the sportscar is portrayed in Gulf Blue. This is a Paint To Sample hue that allows the styling details of the newcomer to shine, highlighting the mature design of the rear-engined vehicle.

Oh, and if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post that portrays the machine, you'll also get the option to switch between a light and a dark finish for the wheels.

Now, as those of you who are tuned into our Neunelfer tales might remember, we've previously featured an actual Gulf Blue 992. However, the machine showed up before the official debut of the model thus the imagines of it seemed to have been snapped in a rush.

So yes, this splendid PTS shade is now on our radar and we can't wait to be able to bring you an even better real-world look.

Meanwhile, here the freshest 992-related development, namely the Aerokit Carrera the German automotive producer introduced earlier this week (here are some live photos of it, in case you missed them).

We have to admit the fixed rear wing we're talking about is... an opinion splitter - while certain aficionados enjoy the greater customization potential it offers, other believe that such bold element should be reserved for GT Division cars. However, one thing is clear, namely that the fresh arrival is impossible to ignore.


 

